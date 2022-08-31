Many across campus have noticed the plentiful of rain the Lubbock area has received. Many have seen water reach to almost their ankles while walking through campus.
The National Weather Service has reported scattered thunderstorms may be seen throughout the South Plains along with flash flooding and winds up to 50 mph.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Twitter, NWS Lubbock said they have heard reports of funnel clouds but these clouds rarely extend to the ground.
For more information and other weather reports check the National Weather Service website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.