The Spirit Program at Texas Tech presented the Masked Rider's new horse Centennial Champion on Friday afternoon to succeed the 10-year legacy of Fearless Champion.
The Director of Spirit Programs Stephanie Rhode was a member of the committee to choose the new name for one of Tech’s most beloved traditions. Rhode said about 10,000 people entered the naming competition submitting names ranging from Darth Raider and Patrick Mahorsey.
“(The horse is) a tradition that touches people deeply,” Rhode said. “I think 500 years from now when people look back at the names of horses, they are going to know this was the horse during the Centennial.”
President Lawrence Schovanec emphasized the impression the Masked Rider and each horse has on the university during the naming ceremony.
“During my 20 years at Tech, I have seen grown men tear up when they talked about the Masked Rider, watching the Masked Rider lead the team onto the field,” Rhode said.
On Saturday night, Centennial Champion will make his debut at the Jones AT&T Stadium in front of thousands of Red Raider fans including the Goin’ Band and more.
“I think we are all curious to see how he responds to the crowd, to the fog and the band and everything,” Rhode said. “The anticipation, I just want (the game) to be here.”
Iris Baker, assistant to the Masked Rider and winner of naming the new horse, will be on the field with Centennial Champion for his first game debut.
Rhode clarified the committee did not choose the winner of the $500 dollar prize based on her proximity or affiliation with the Masked Rider. Baker, the senior animal science student, did not know she was the winner until it was announced. When asked how she thought of the name, she said the timing was important.
“Honestly, I didn’t really think it would probably be the name at all,” Baker, the Dripping Springs native said. “Just cause of the centennial that’s coming up and I don’t know, it just clicked.”
Baker said with the prize money she will be shopping for groceries and enjoying the extra cash as every college student can relate to.
“I think it’s a name that perfectly exemplifies where we are right now with the centennial,” Rhode said.
