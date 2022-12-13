The winningest coach in Texas Tech football history, Mike Leach, died Monday night "following complications from a heart condition," Mississippi State University announced Tuesday morning. Leach was in the midst of his third season with the Bulldogs, who are set for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.
Prior to his tenure at Mississippi State, Leach served as head coach at Washington State from 2012-19 and at Texas Tech from 2000-09.
During his time in Lubbock, Leach led the Red Raiders to a bowl game appearance in each of his nine complete seasons, including a school-record five bowl victories.
A legacy that will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/9fM8uQbZIt— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 13, 2022
His most successful season at Tech was 2008, when the Red Raiders posted a 9-1 record in conference play on their way to the program's first 10-win season since 1976, according to Sports Reference. The team's 11 regular season wins remain a program record.
A pioneer of the "Air Raid" offense, Leach's offenses led the NCAA in passing offense in six out of his 10 seasons in Lubbock. He left the program with an 84-43 record, the most wins of any Tech head coach.
Leach built a considerable coaching tree during his 21 seasons as a head coach, which includes the likes of current Division I head coaches Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda, Kliff Kingsbury, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorson and Sonny Dykes.
Coach-You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on-Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family-Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022
