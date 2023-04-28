Performing arts showcase the stories celebrated and cherished by humanity, and in academic settings, students receive the opportunity to exemplify these narratives through their talents.
Fostering a space to showcase talent and storytelling is essential in continuing exposure to the arts. Bailey Patterson, a second-year master of fine arts theater performance student and theater pedagogy candidate, exemplified this sentiment in her speech.
“Artists of course can and will make art anywhere, but these new facilities allow us to push the boundaries of what art can even be in the first place,” Patterson of Casper, Wyoming said. “This ceremony goes well beyond the opening of a new building, it’s about fostering collaboration, inspiring creativity and creating a gathering place for the next generations of artists for you, our community.”
On April 28, the Charles E. Maedgen Jr. University Theatre unveiled the second phase of renovations and additions to the facility.
Beginning in 2017, the Charles E. Maedgen Jr. University Theatre, located in the Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, underwent expansions in Phase One of the renovation plans. This first phase came into fruition in 2019, adding a black box theater space, new rehearsal rooms, classrooms, faculty offices, an office suite and the Helen DeVitt Jones Artium.
Now, Phase Two installed costume, metal and paint shops along with renovations to the Maedgen Theater and an office suite for the facility.
Through diving into the college’s history with speeches from President Lawrence Schovanec, the Dean of J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts Martin Camacho and director and Tech alumnus Mark Charney, the speakers highlighted the progress of the program’s initiatives.
Humble beginnings initiated with short plays produced by the Sock and Buskin Society and decades of faculty and student contribution, the Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts college reports on the program’s history as detailed on their website.
Moreover, Camacho spoke on the recurring theme of the grand opening: the furtherment of performing arts.
“The world-class facilities and theater that you witness and enjoy today allow us to continue the mission of the college,” Camacho said, “and is propelling us to new heights.”
Echoing the meaning of Tech’s slogan: From here, it’s possible, Camacho said the new resources and amenities available further validate the possibilities of fine arts performers’ careers.
“From here, it will be possible for the city of Lubbock and West Texas to have a center of excellence in theater. From here, it will be possible to create an impact through our certification that will be transformative. We can finally say that for theater and for its students, from here, it is possible.”
Preceding the grand opening, a performance presented by the School of Theater and Dance took place at 7:30 p.m. in celebration of the renovations.
