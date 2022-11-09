United States Representative, District 19: Jodey C. Arrington (R) 

Governor: Greg Abbott (R)

Lieutenant Governor: Dan Patrick (R)

Attorney General: Ken Paxton (R)

Comptroller of Public AccountsGlenn Hegar (R)

Commissioner of the General Land Office: To be determined. 

Dawn Buckingham (R)

Jay Kleberg (D)

Commissioner of Agriculture: To be determined. 

Sid Miller (R)
Susan Hays (D)

Railroad Commissioner: Wayne Christian (R)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: To be determined. 

Debra Lehrmann (R)
Erin A. Nowell (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: To be determined. 

Rebeca Huddle (R)
Amanda Reichek (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: To be determined. 

Evan Young (R)
Julia Maldonado (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: To be determined. 

Scott Walker (R)
Dana Huffman (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: To be determined. 

Jesse F. McClure, III (R)
Robert Johnson (D)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Jason Corley (R)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Frank Gutierrez (R)

HPWD Director, Precinct 1To be determined.

Brandon Patschke 

Dustin Eggleston 

LCWCID Director, Precinct 1To be determined. 

Doug Parsley 
Ray Short 
Lorelei Shafer 
Brad Swenson 

LCWCID Director, Precinct 4To be determined. 

Coltin Clark Foster 
Phillip Powers 
Nicole Adams 
Brandon Kidd 

LCWCID Director, At-LargeTo be determined. 

Janette Barcenas 
Mike Temple, Jr. 
Joel Prock 

Michael Shobe City of Lubbock Special Election, Proposition A:For Proposition A  

 

Editor's note: pending results of the election will continue to be updated. 

