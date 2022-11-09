United States Representative, District 19: Jodey C. Arrington (R)
Governor: Greg Abbott (R)
Lieutenant Governor: Dan Patrick (R)
Attorney General: Ken Paxton (R)
Comptroller of Public Accounts: Glenn Hegar (R)
Commissioner of the General Land Office: To be determined.
Dawn Buckingham (R)
Jay Kleberg (D)
Commissioner of Agriculture: To be determined.
Sid Miller (R)
Susan Hays (D)
Railroad Commissioner: Wayne Christian (R)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: To be determined.
Debra Lehrmann (R)
Erin A. Nowell (D)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: To be determined.
Rebeca Huddle (R)
Amanda Reichek (D)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: To be determined.
Evan Young (R)
Julia Maldonado (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: To be determined.
Scott Walker (R)
Dana Huffman (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: To be determined.
Jesse F. McClure, III (R)
Robert Johnson (D)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Jason Corley (R)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Frank Gutierrez (R)
HPWD Director, Precinct 1: To be determined.
Brandon Patschke
Dustin Eggleston
LCWCID Director, Precinct 1: To be determined.
Doug Parsley
Ray Short
Lorelei Shafer
Brad Swenson
LCWCID Director, Precinct 4: To be determined.
Coltin Clark Foster
Phillip Powers
Nicole Adams
Brandon Kidd
LCWCID Director, At-Large: To be determined.
Janette Barcenas
Mike Temple, Jr.
Joel Prock
Michael Shobe City of Lubbock Special Election, Proposition A:For Proposition A
Editor's note: pending results of the election will continue to be updated.
