June 19 marks the celebration of America’s twelfth federal holiday, commemorating the anniversary of an order which proclaimed freedom for slaves in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, two years following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The date has been annually commemorated ever since and is often referred to as the country’s Second Independence Day.
In 1980, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday. However, the date was only recently recognized as a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021.
In commemoration of Juneteenth and its third year as a nationally recognized holiday, the city of Lubbock hosted a variety of celebratory events over the weekend under the banner of the annual Lubbock Juneteenth “Rise Up” theme.
D’Juana Mcpherson, East Lubbock Community Alliance Co-Chair, said the celebration’s annual “Rise Up” slogan originates from Lubbock native Rose Wilson, who served as the city’s first female President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a position which she held for 30 years.
Lubbock’s Rise Up Weekend festivities will conclude with a Freedom Celebration this Monday June 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Mackenzie Main City Park, according to a social media post from the official RISE UP Juneteenth Celebration Facebook account. Facebook
The Freedom Celebration will feature live music performed by Grammy-nominated artist Don Diego, marking his return from last year’s 2022 Juneteenth event. The event will also include food, games and activities and will finish off with the annual H-E-B fireworks show at dusk.
McPherson encouraged all Lubbockites to join the celebration and recommended that attendees bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music and fireworks.
“It’s really an event for everyone to attend, to draw the whole Lubbock community together,” McPherson said.
