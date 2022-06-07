The Lubbock community united together to celebrate the Pride Parade of Lubbock on Saturday, June 4 on Texas Ave.
The event hosted food trucks, vendors and an arrangement of entertainment for the community. Many LGBTQ+ members and allies joined the parade along with supporting businesses and the parade’s grand marshal, Miss Calvina.
“This is our third year to do it. The first year was a volunteer group of people and we had about 50 people show up, and now we are in the thousands of attendees,” Miss Calvina said. “Our wonderful celebrations extend all over The Depot with various clubs and performances all throughout and we love to celebrate the local community here in Lubbock.”
Miss Calvina said showing the LGBTQ+ members in Lubbock that they have a community is the most important part of Pride month.
“I'm a West Texas native. I've lived here my whole life and I never saw anybody like me,” Miss Calvina said. “I grew up in a small town and pride shows people that they have a community that they are loved and that there are people who are willing to celebrate them instead of breaking them down. It's a true gift to be able to share community in this particular way, and see the progress that we've made as a society, especially here in West Texas. It's such a beautiful thing to share.”
Pride Parade of Lubbock offered attendees the chance to connect with local businesses as they shared their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Our purpose here is to be with the community and to show pride and to show that we support the LGBTQ+ community.” Giselle Ramirez, employee of local business 806 One Stop shop, said.
Ramirez said Pride means being your true self and having a safe place in the community.
The Texas Tech Office LGBTQIA Education & Engagement gave its insight in helping LGBTQ+ groups in Lubbock.
“Here at Texas Tech, we do have some resources that go beyond just for our students, faculty and staff,” Stephen Chao, program manager of the Tech Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement, said. “I know this year we've been running a program, a series of 'Know Your Rights' workshops to inform people about the different resources that they have access to when it comes to navigating their legal rights and their rights when it comes to health care. We're hoping to do a session on LGBT youth rights in schools.
Chao said the office also has program inviting allies to promote inclusivity within the community.
"We know we collect a list for example of LGBT friendly providers here in the community. These include spaces of faith," Chao said. "They include mental health resources and medical health resources. If anyone just needs to know who is an LGBT friendly doctor in the community, we can help provide that information.”
Chao said recognition for the LGBTQ+ helps pave the way for change in the community.
“Pride is important for the community because it's a recognition of the value and importance of our LGBT brothers, sisters, siblings, etc.,” Chao said. “You know, we are here we're queer. We're here in West Texas, and we deserve to be recognized and deserve to be have access to the resources we need to not only survive, but to thrive. You know, unfortunately, even here in Lubbock, we're impacted by transphobic and homophobic violence. Events like pride help us recognize that we are here, we're making change here. We are proud to be part of this community, and that we are here to also make changes so that no like that less harm can come to our communities who call West Texas home.”
