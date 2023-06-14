Pride Month is not the only time frame for collegiate graduates of the LGBTQ+ community to receive praise for their achievements. An additional ceremonial tradition occurring outside of June offers the opportunity for these academics to openly celebrate their identities and what their efforts represent for the visbility of the community.
At Tech, the Lavender Graduation ceremony occurs every spring and invites LGBTQ+ graduates to adorn a lavender cord to the event and at their respective graduation ceremony date.
LGBTQ+ identifying graduates may receive the cord no matter the semester of their graduation and are all honored at the Lavender Graduation tradition in the spring. Additionally, master’s program graduates are eligible to receive a black triangle pin in honor of their academic efforts.
Members of the community may obtain their chord or pin by filling out a form posted to The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement’s website.
Originating at the University of Michigan in 1995, Lavender Graduation was created by Ronni Sanlo, a Jewish lesbian, following her denied entry to her children’s graduation on the basis of her sexuality. From there, Sanlo initiated the tradition of Lavender Graduations for members of the LGBTQ+ community to receive academic recognition at their respective universities, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
The color lavender honors LGBTQ+ history by signifying the combination of pink triangles labeling gay men and black triangles labeling lesbians in concentration camps in Nazi Germany. Reclaiming this, LGBTQ+ civil rights movements repurposed the colors to signify pride and community, Graduate Assistant for Peer Education at The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement Kaity Swecker said.
At Tech, Lavender Graduation was initiated a year after The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement was formed, Swecker, a cord recipient, said.
“Having this ceremony that recognizes the hard work and achievements that it took to get there is so important for the community to recognize all that they’ve done,” Swecker said. “The lavender is the combination of what we’ve been through and how much we’ve fought for our own recognition.”
Through this tradition, Swecker said recognizing the academic accomplishments of LGBTQ+ students honors the existence of queer students on college campuses.
“It’s important to have this tradition,” Swecker said. “Especially if you're an out student here in West Texas in particular. I’ve lived in West Texas for the majority of my life and sometimes it can be really difficult coming out as LGBTQIA plus and going to a university in West Texas, even if the university is really open-minded.”
Acknowledging students who are not out or do not feel comfortable wearing the cord to graduation, Swecker validates students wanting to obtain the cord for sentimental purposes only.
By continuing to carry out this tradition, current and future generations of the LGBTQ+ community honor and continue the legacy of the community’s history, Swecker said.
“I would encourage anyone to come by and get their cord, even if they didn’t want to be recognized at the ceremony,” Swecker said. “I would encourage people to get it just because you have achieved something that a lot of people in the past had a really hard time achieving because of the roadblocks in their way. This is kind of a way to honor that history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.