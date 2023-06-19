Attendees dance at Juneteenth Celebration

Attendees of Juneteenth Celebration dance in front of main stage at Mackenzie Main City Park June 19, 2023.

The city of Lubbock concluded its annual Juneteenth festivities this Monday evening at Mackenzie Main City Park. Activities and entertainment included food trucks, live music, a dance floor, inflatable games and more.

Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of an order which proclaimed freedom for slaves in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, two years following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Brandon Scales, a Lubbock resident and attendee of the celebration, believes the holiday’s inextricable link to Texas history makes it especially worth celebrating in the Lone Star State. 

“It's a pretty uniquely Texan holiday, right? Because it's really for whenever the Texan slaves were freed,” Scales said. “It really marks the day for when the slaves were completely freed in the United States.” 

Although the date holds a special significance in the state of Texas, Juneteenth’s recent recognition as a federal holiday has garnered it national attention as well. D’Juana McPherson, co-chair of this year’s Juneteenth celebration, said this federal recognition has increased both awareness for the holiday and turnout for the festivities. 

“It just means the world to me that now everyone gets to celebrate and know exactly what Juneteenth is,” McPherson said. “It brought a lot of light to the holiday and a lot of exposure, and it lets people know exactly what we’re celebrating

Because of this increased awareness, McPherson has high hopes for the future of the holiday and intends to continue Lubbock’s annual Juneteenth celebration in the foreseeable future.

“It's definitely gonna happen next year. And we want it to get bigger and bigger every year. And we want the whole entire local community to come out and celebrate,” McPherson said.

Don Diego, the artist who performed live music at last year’s 2022 Juneteenth celebration, returned to perform again for this year’s event. Diego described how he has seen the scale of the event grow between his performances. 

“It’s much bigger than last year, and I think it will just continue to escalate,” Diego said. 

As a musician with 40 years of live performance experience, Diego said the thing that stuck out to him about Lubbock's Juneteenth celebration was the welcoming environment and friendly atmosphere.

“Last year was my first year doing the Juneteenth festival,” Diego said. “What made me want to come back was I had such a good time. Last time everybody was so friendly. Everybody is nice. Everything just flows.”

Monday’s celebration wrapped up with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., concluding the evening and the weekend of festivities. 

 

