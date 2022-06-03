June’s First Friday Art Trail once again brought out crowds of visitors ready to explore the arts at 6 p.m. June 3 at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.
Vendors and food trucks lined the streets surrounding the LHUCA as Lubbock locals browsed the array of artist tables and live performances. C. Alex Webster was one such artist.
Webster is an artist in residence at the Charles Adams Studio Project. Her exhibit: a series of paintings based on original songs she wrote, Webster said.
“December of 2020, I released my album ‘Traveling,’ and that kind of sparked my interest for my visual understanding of the music that I create,” Webster said.
In her studio space, a wall of Webster’s paintings glowed with light from strings of multicolored bulbs. In the middle hung a mirror painted over with a variety of colors.
Every other piece, she said, was created song first, visual art piece second. The mirror was different; it came from a prompt during an art workshop she ran last summer. She said the prompt was to make a self-portrait using a mirror.
“But that, in turn, led me to think, you know, ‘What do I really think of, like, myself, what defines me and who I am?’” Webster said. “And that has certainly translated into the music that I wrote coming from it.”
After two years of exhibiting her work at First Friday, Webster said it is always exciting to see other artists’ work processes and talk about her art with new people every month.
Some exhibitors at First Friday, like cartoonist William Terrell, do not sell their art at all. In fact, Terrell said he and his wife Amber spent more money on their ‘Letters of Love’ display than they make from it.
“The point was to make Lubbock feel loved,” Terrell said. “You don’t do that for profit. You do it because it’s what you do.”
Visitors are encouraged to write positive messages on sticky notes and stick them to the walls. Some hang on strings coming from the ceiling, accented with bells. Terrell said the bells were his 6-year-old son Emmett’s idea.
Terrell started putting bells on trees around Lubbock because of the frequent South Plains wind, he said.
“One night we had one of these really terrible, terrible storms,” Terrell said, “and I heard those bells ringing, and it sounded so magical. It made me actually happy for the storm.”
After a year of setting up at the art trail, Terrell said what he and his wife want people to learn from their exhibit is love can find you at any moment.
“And it can be so overwhelming that it blows you away,” he said. “It could be a whole room full of thousands of strangers that you have never even met, making you feel loved before you’ve even met.”
Though it was not the central theme of June’s art trail, traces of Pride Month festivities could still be found during the event. Some guests toted flags representing a spectrum of LGBTQ sexualities; a vendor sold them for a dollar along with a range of jewelry.
Brittany Nutsch, a fourth-year sociology student at Texas Tech, said she had seen these people walking around displaying their support for the LGBTQ community.
“Lubbock is a very small, sort of conservative community, and so it’s nice to see that there’s Pride community out there.”
Nutsch said she usually comes out to First Friday every month, but she made an effort to come out to June’s event specifically because of Pride. She loves seeing artists pour their personalities and souls into their creations, she said.
“(It’s) a big mix of the entire Lubbock community of creations, art, just everyone coming together to enjoy art,” Nutsch said.
