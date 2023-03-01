The streets of Austin were painted red and black Wednesday as over 300 alumni, administrators and students entered the Texas State Capitol to lobby for an investment towards Texas Tech University.
Historic members of the Tech community attended the event, ranging from the creator of first Raider Red mascot, Jim Gaspard (class of '73) to Regent and first Hispanic female flight director at NASA, Ginger Kerrick (class of '91 and '93.)
Texas Tech Day at the Capitol is a reoccurring event but this year, both the House of Representatives and Senate Chambers recognized the university for its historic centennial.
“We do this every year; it takes on special significance because it is our centennial celebration," Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. "You can feel the pride that we all share in this university, and this is a special year to showcase that pride."
During the Senate legislative session, Tech alumni and current Sen. Charles Perry spoke with pride about his alma mater, describing how Red Raiders stick together through the thick and thin.
Sen. Perry said the nation would look different without the contribution Tech made during its first 100 years, a sentiment Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell agreed with.
“If you look at what we do as a university and as a university system, we literally provide the food fiber and fuel not just for (our) sake but for the nation,” Mitchell said.
In 2019's Texas Tech Day, supporters advocated for a new veterinarian school and dental school and were awarded the help needed to create both recent additions to the Tech University System.
This year, the Texas Tech Alumni Association along with other administrators lobbied for an additional $50 million investment towards student success.
“Those funds were devoted to Academic Excellence and Student Success,” Schovanec said. “Those funds came from that special funding and that's why it's so important to keep it because it's all about the students.”
Tech Alumni President Curt Langford said that investments from legislators allow the university to continue building an empire and think further from just thinking big but thinking boldly about Tech’s future.
The Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Carol Sumner said the future of Tech is bright.
“The legacy of our institution is the shared history of our alum and our current students preparing for those that come," Sumner said. “There are endless opportunities for who we are as Red Raiders, and I'm glad to be able to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.