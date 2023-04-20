Since their introduction to the U.S during the mid 1960s, the ornamental Pyrus calleryana, more commonly known as the Bradford Pear tree, has become infamous for its pungent smell and propensity to quickly overtake plant habitats, leading to a widespread national effort to limit its growth and seek superior alternatives.
However, due to their affordability and aesthetic appearance, Bradford Pears are constantly planted across America, including on college campuses like Texas Tech.
David Blease, a tree technician for a local tree trimming service, said Bradford Pears possess unique properties which account for their overwhelming invasive abilities.
“They have the capacity to be invasive pretty much anywhere they grow, because of how many seeds they produce and how quickly they can spread,” Blease said. “They can also cross-pollinate with other trees. The hybrids always [take on] the worst features of the Bradfords.”
Although it is possible to sterilize live Bradford Pear trees to prevent unchecked growth, these methods are inefficient and often ineffective. Vikram Baliga, Tech’s greenhouse and horticulture gardens manager, said careful precision is required to keep the trees under control.
“The problem is we have to treat each tree individually, and you have to get the timing exactly right in the spring,” Baliga said. “It can be kind of challenging just because it changes year to year. Also the product tends to get a little expensive … and there are problems with the overall effectiveness of the product.”
Not only are Bradfords not cost effective, they can also be dangerous. Lubbock’s high wind speeds make them particularly susceptible to structural collapse, which can in turn lead to property damage and safety risks.
“Their wood is pretty weak. And they grow tons of branches really close together. And so if you get a big windstorm … they just kind of fall apart,” Baliga said. “So they pose some structural and human health hazards actually because branches will just fall off.”
Due to these issues, Baliga said Texas Tech plans to slowly phase out Bradford Pears across campus.
“We don't have as many as we used to, and there are a lot that have been replaced with better species of trees. So they're kind of just dispersed throughout campus,” Baliga said.
Tech’s horticultural garden will also be removing its Bradford Pear specimen after it has completed its natural lifespan, and encouraged any Lubbockites who have Bradford Pears to adopt a similar strategy.
“We have one still in the horticultural garden and we work on it a lot to minimize the hazards. We prune it, we clean it up … but as soon as it starts to decline, we'll definitely take it down and replace it with something else,” Baliga said. “If you can give yourself a reasonable excuse to get rid of them, I tell people to go ahead and get rid of them. Put in something else, literally anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.