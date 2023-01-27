With many items in grocery stores raising in price, students have had to cut back or eliminate certain foods from their meal plans.
Eggs, bacon and chicken are among some of the item’s inflation has hit the hardest.
In 2022, the United States experienced the deadliest version of bird flu to date. According to the CDC, in 2022 the bird flu killed 49 million birds, less than 1% of birds affected have been wild.
According to USDA.gov, since the bird flu epidemic, the total U.S. volume of shell eggs gas fallen 23% from a year ago. Due to inflation, some college students have cut back on purchasing these products while others have found alternative sources of protein.
“I just get six eggs now, and I am not a big meat eater, so that kinda works out,” senior advertising major Mackenzie Archer said. “I always eat beans as my protein, so I just stick to that.”
Some students have found alternative methods to save money at the grocery store. Such as, purchasing certain products from fast food restaurants instead of from the supermarket. Shelby Honeycutt, a senior digital media and professional communications student from Fort Worth found one method to save on bacon.
“I bought a bag of baked potatoes soup and shredded cheese, and I almost went and bought bacon but then I saw the price.” Honeycutt said. “‘Why would I buy this?’ So instead of buying bacon like 12 strips for $6, I went to McDonalds and bought three strips of bacon for a dollar and cut it up and put it in there.”
Students claim inflation has affected their personal lives more than individuals with an established career because of the amount of disposable income available. College students may also have to pay loans for schooling while also paying for rent and groceries simultaneously.
“All of these boomers who have really good jobs can afford all of this stuff because it doesn’t matter to them,” Honeycutt said. “It adds a lot of pressure to people like us. We don’t have full time jobs, we don’t have salaries, we cannot afford this stuff on top of bills and other things we have to pay for.”
Opinions on price gouging from companies has become an increasingly more debated topic. As a result, more college students have started to voice their opinion over the matter. Junior finance major Peter Thompson from Grapevine said inflation is still the key cause of the markets raising prices.
“With COVID and whatnot, we printed a ton of money so there is definitely inflation and that is a factor,” Thompson said. “With the rise of transportation, the price of fuel is also more expensive, so it takes more to move to stores which adds to cost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.