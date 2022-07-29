At 2:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts center is where 180 new medical students continue their journey in the health and sciences field at the White Coat Ceremony.
“Very few are permitted to take this journey,” Dean Steven Burk said from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
These students are entering and dedicating their time to TTUHSC. Those students are out of the application pool of 5,000 according to the Dean.
These are the best students from more than 45 universities across the United States.
For medical student Joselin Garcia from El Paso, this moment means so much to her.
“I really want to go into family medicine and I want to practice in rural areas because I know Spanish very well,” Garcia said. “I feel like since I come from areas that are, rural, I can really understand what these patients go through.”
Garcia said she wants to change the narrative that typical Hispanic communities go through when it comes to medical health. She said she wants to be more than a doctor to her patients, but a companion they can trust.
“This ceremony still feels unbelievable to me,” Garica said. “I will be better educated and better able to help my own family and even the family of others. The biggest thing for me with this ceremony would mean the end of an era and the opening of another era.”
Garica said she not only shows her gratitude toward her family but the Joint Admissions Medical Program. Due to their mission to help those underserved get into medical school, Garcia said she got to meet with others who are in her position as an aspiring medical professional.
Heidi Gonzales from Denver City said this white coat ceremony is not only for her but to represent the Latino community.
“So when I was younger, I grew up with a single mom. She always said the way to get ahead is through education. Getting out of poverty is education,” Gonzales said. “So I've just been striving to do that ever since wanting to help my family out.”
Gonzales said by attending college in the midst of a pandemic, it didn’t discourage her interest in the medical field but only reinforced it.
“I think they're (health care workers) really our first line defense,” Gonzales said. “So I have so much admiration for those health care workers and I hope to be amongst them soon.”
Avery Garcia from Plains said as a student, that this ceremony feels so surreal.
“It feels like everything that I've worked my life for up until now is finally here. And it's just a stepping stone onto the next path to success,” Garcia said.
Garcia said his initial main motivation to continue to do well in the medical field is imaging his name with an MD attached to it.
“So just waking up thinking of all the lives and then changing the families and impacting their life for the better is what motivates me now,” Garcia said.
Advice Garcia would give to the incoming pre-med track students is to keep their eye on the goal.
“Study hard, stay engaged, stay motivated,” Garcia said. “I know it gets really hard, especially when studying for the MCAT but just put in those hours.”
TTUHSC medical students come from a variety of backgrounds but stood in unison at the ceremony and took a not-so-traditional oath to continue to serve the communities health.
Instead of the Hippocratic Oath, the new medical students said the following:
"With honor and gratitude, we, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine Class of 2026, remain steadfast in our continual journey to pursue excellence in medicine.
“We will honor our role as health care professionals to always regard ourselves as equal members of the patient-centered team, to acknowledge our limitations, to celebrate the strengths of others, and to uphold the ethical standards of the medical profession.
“We will commit to being attentive and understanding that health is holistic in our evidence-based care, while upholding a person's autonomy and individuality.
“We will stand for our patients by respecting their diverse backgrounds, beliefs, values, and perspectives to ensure they have access to the highest quality of care.
“We accept our responsibility to advocate for the local community around us and the global community beyond us.
“We appreciate the sacrifices of those who empowered us to achieve this opportunity to improve healthcare for future generations.
“We celebrate the art of medicine as an everlasting endeavor in which we embody the roles of a life-long learner, educator and innovator.
“As we don these white coats and the responsibility they symbolize, we eagerly embrace the challenges that lie ahead.”
After the oath, Dean Berk and other TTUHSC faculty congratulated the incoming class of 2026.
“Class of 2026, the sun is always shining here in West Texas, and today is your day,” Berk said.
