The last day for students to move out of the dorms for this spring semester is at 10 a.m. on May 10 or 24 hours after their last final.
University Housing will provide blue bins in every residence hall one week before spring move-out labeled Give Before You Go.
Texas Tech started participating in Give Before You Go in 2014 and has done so every year since.
The Give Before You Go campaign was established to allow college students the convenience of donating items while helping those in need with partnerships with Goodwill and Keep America Beautiful.
“The accessibility makes everything really nice,” sophomore residence adviser Toby Szustak of Erie, Pennsylvania, said. “You can hand over all of your belongings to someone in need without having to leave the dorm at all.”
All items placed within donation bins are picked up by Goodwill and sent to different stores around the Lubbock area. Goodwill is a nonprofit social enterprise that includes stores, donations, job training and career and community-based services.
Along with donation bins, University Housing also will provide recycling cans to encourage students to recycle old or unused, paper, plastic, glass, styrofoam and cardboard.
Many students who live in the dorms enjoy making their place feel more like their living space by buying decorations or carpets. This causes some students to run-out of spaces in their vehicle when packing.
The donation bins encourage donating those items that cannot fit instead of throwing them away.
“My freshman year when I moved out I had so much stuff that my car started to overflow, and I still had two boxes,” sophomore pre-law student Ariana Hernandez of Caracas, Venezuela said. “I had to rethink what I really wanted to take back home and ended up donating my rug and quite a few other small things to the bins. It was actually an easier walk than to the dumpster.”
Some students moving out of the dorms already planned to give some items away.
“I plan to donate all of my sheets for my bed,” freshman environmental science major Gabriela Garcia of Irving, Texas said. “I don’t really have a need for them after this year and it is better that it goes to someone that could really use it.”
Move-out day can invoke a lot of different emotions, including excitement, sadness or nervousness for what’s next. These donation bins and recycling cans are provided to try and make that day easier for students while helping the community.
“I felt like I was closing a very big chapter when I first left my dorm,” Szustak said. “The bins in the dorms made it so simple and made me feel good about how I was getting rid of my stuff too on such a complicated day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.