Filed by District 84 Representative Carl Tepper, House Bill 1006 takes effect Sept. 1, 2023. The language of the bill focuses on maintaining viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom at universities.
Texas universities are asked to adopt a policy outlining a student’s rights regarding expressive activities; an expressive activity defined by the bill describes speech or expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment. The bill grants universities the permission to permit the diffusion of culture via education, maintain cultural and political neutrality and condemns the funding, promotion, sponsorship or support of any office of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Following this, Tech organizations including the NAACP Collegiate Chapter, Black Student Association, National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Student Intersectional Leadership Council released statements condemning House Bill 1006. The language of the bill puts initiatives like the Black Cultural Center and the university’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion at stake. Moreover, the language permits cultural initiatives that cater to one viewpoint over another.
The Daily Toreador is following up with these organizations for further comment.
