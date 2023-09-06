Hospitality Services is kicking off the semester with the launch of 23 at Sneed, a new dining option located in Sneed Hall. The dining hall features eight unique dining concepts, as well as a retail area where students can use their dining bucks to purchase drinks, snacks and other convenience store items.
Although 23 at Sneed opened its doors Aug. 22nd, Dee Nguyen, unit manager of recruitment and retention for Hospitality Services at Texas Tech, said Hospitality plans to officially commemorate the launch with a variety of festivities taking place over the course of September.
“So far, it's been really great. We actually have a grand opening scheduled next week, so we encourage all students to show up to a week-long celebration from Sept.11 to Sept. 15.,” Nguyen said. “Throughout the week, we'll be doing giveaways each day. We'll be doing 23 giveaways at dedicated times.”
According to Nguyen, contestants can utilize social media to get a leg up on other prize-seekers.
“Students can follow us on Instagram @eatattexastech to get the inside scoop on where and when we will be releasing each prize each day so that they can kind of get ahead of the game,” Nguyen said. “We're even doing a massive giveaway at the end. We're raffling off a cooler as well as a plane ticket courtesy of Southwest Airlines.”
The grand opening event will also allow students to sample from the various dining locations centered at 23 at Sneed, consisting of familiar favorites aggregated from across campus, including La Trattoria, Chicken ‘N Such, Light & Easy Salads, El Comedor, Ranch Lander Grill, Broadway Cafe and a Breakfast Court.
Ngyuen said Hospitality envisioned 23 at Sneed as an eclectic combination of culinary options to appeal to students with diverse palettes.
“It’s really taking the best of past dining options, both old and new, and uniting them under one location,” Nguyen said. “We had a lot of feedback from students looking for a variety of dining options, and we wanted to be able to provide that at Sneed.”
Kyle Ruiz, a senior mechanical engineering major from Houston, is a Hospitality ‘Secret Shopper,’ meaning he anonymously attends dining locations across campus and provides detailed feedback. Ruiz said he was impressed with the aesthetics, open-floor plan and efficient service at 23 at Sneed.
“First off, it’s massive and insanely clean. Decoration and feel-wise it’s far beyond anything else.” Ruiz said. “The best part about it is there’s no massive lines, so you can count on coming here and being out quick.”
Nguyen said the key to improving Hospitality Services is the feedback of all students. She encouraged Red Raiders to actively involve themselves in improving campus dining options.
“We have a newly formed Student Advisory Committee … comprised of Texas Tech students. And part of what they do is give us feedback on what we're doing well, what we can improve on and what they want to see in the future, which is invaluable,” Nguyen said.
