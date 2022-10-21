Homecoming court candidates hold Guns Up

The 2022 homecoming court candidates hold their Guns Up during the playing of The Matador song at the at the Student Union Building courtyard Oct. 17, 2022.

 Olivia Raymond

After a panel of Tech students, alumni and Lubbock residents held an interview process with the top ten male and top ten female homecoming court nominees, the numbers were narrowed to the top five. 

At noon on Oct. 21, the list was announced. 

Male candidates: 

  • Joel Rivero representing Beta Upsilon Chi

  • Max Noble representing Theta Chi

  • Ty Mitchell representing Student Agricultural Council 

  • Diego Flores representing the Hispanic Student Society 

  • James Brady representing Phi Delta Theta 

Female candidates: 

  • Carmen Evans representing the Association of Latino Professionals 

  • Tomisin Alausa representing Chi Omega 

  • Hannah Jones representing Kappa Alpha Theta

  • Carlye Winfrey representing Student Agricultural Council 

  • Addie Thane representing Alpha Phi 

Voters can support their favorite nominees by visiting the Texas Tech Homecoming website. The winners will be announced during halftime at the football against on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. 

