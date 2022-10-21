After a panel of Tech students, alumni and Lubbock residents held an interview process with the top ten male and top ten female homecoming court nominees, the numbers were narrowed to the top five.
At noon on Oct. 21, the list was announced.
Male candidates:
Joel Rivero representing Beta Upsilon Chi
Max Noble representing Theta Chi
Ty Mitchell representing Student Agricultural Council
Diego Flores representing the Hispanic Student Society
James Brady representing Phi Delta Theta
Female candidates:
Carmen Evans representing the Association of Latino Professionals
Tomisin Alausa representing Chi Omega
Hannah Jones representing Kappa Alpha Theta
Carlye Winfrey representing Student Agricultural Council
Addie Thane representing Alpha Phi
Voters can support their favorite nominees by visiting the Texas Tech Homecoming website. The winners will be announced during halftime at the football against on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.