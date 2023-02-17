The trial for former Tech student Hollis Reid Daniels continues as he awaits punishment. Called to the stand was forensic psychologist Dr. Shawn Roberson, and Hollis Daniels’ parents, Dan Daniels and Janis Daniels.
Roberson said while examining Hollis Daniels in 2020, Daniels said he began having suicidal thoughts back in late middle school and early high school. Additionally, Hollis Daniels admitted to smoking weed twice a week and taking Xanax everyday, increasing his drug use the summer going into his sophomore year at Tech.
At the time of the murder, Roberson said he believes two factors led to Hollis Daniels’ behavior: high levels of intoxication and Xanax usage. Both factors are commonly associated with aggressive behavior and could’ve influenced his suicidal thoughts and depression while having warped his perception.
It is believed Hollis Daniels was intoxicated at the time of the murder as drugs were found in his system three days following the crime, according to Roberson.
The State narrowed in on Roberson’s findings, noting factors such as Hollis Daniels not committing suicide while having the gun in his possession and turning his suicidal ideation into a homicidal one and the idea of other potential 19-year-old students on a college campus consuming Xanax without killing an officer.
Prior to the murder, Hollis Daniels’ parents visited him during family weekend. Both Dan and Janis Daniels said during their visit their son seemed fine— underweight, but “all seemed well.”
On Oct. 9, 2017 (the day of the crime), Dan Daniels said he and his wife received a message from a Tech student who knew Hollis, claiming he had a gun and planned to take his life.
Dan Daniels proceeded to call a crisis hotline as Janis Daniels was being driven to the airport by him. After dropping her off at the airport, Dan Daniels redialed the crisis hotline, asking the woman on the phone to check on his son, who stated she was unable to. Following this, a man got on the phone and asked Dan Daniels the name of his son.
“He said an officer has been shot,” Dan Daniels said. “And I said, ‘who?’, and the officer said, ‘your son shot him.’”
Recounting these events, Dan Daniels began to cry and called the date of the crime until now ‘a five-year-long nightmare’.
“It has given me other nightmares as well I am not able to comprehend,” Dan Daniels cried, “I saw what I saw … it was unbelievable, a horrific nightmare. It could not have been the person I raised, it could not have been.”
As Janis Daniels was called to the witness stand, she was seen telling Hollis Daniels that she loves him.
Janis Daniels recounts the first time she noticed the first signs showing concerns of Hollis Daniels’ mental health during his 8th grade graduation.
The defense questioned Janis Daniels about Hollis’ previous drug history. Janis Daniels said his drug history began with the use of weed during Hollis’ early high school years. At one point, Hollis Daniels received juvenile punishment for drinking beer while driving.
Throughout Hollis’ early years of high school, Janis Daniels said Hollis exhibited signs of self loathing and nihilism, but did not seek professional help for her son.
It wasn’t until Hollis’ freshman year at Tech that Janis said they sought psychological help for her son after he explained having thoughts of taking his life by hanging himself. Another factor that attributes to the decline of Hollis’ mental health, according to Janis, was the death of an individual close to their family.
While on the witness stand, Dr. Shawn Roberson said the individual Daniels’ family sought out for was closely involved with the family, a claim Janis denied.
“You’ve got a young man who has a severe drug problem, who is depressed and suicidal,” Roberson said, “and instead of sending him to treatment, (Daniels’ parents) took him to a family friend, and then a medical doctor to get some Prozac and then sent him back to Texas Tech.”
On the night of the crime, Janis Daniels received a Facebook message from the same Tech student that altered the family of Hollis Daniels’ suicidal motives. While getting on the flight to Lubbock, Janis called the crisis hotline four times.
Once she landed from her connecting flight in Dallas, Janis said she became aware of what her son had done. Janis recounts everyone on the flight to Lubbock talking about Tech PD Officer Floyd East Jr’s death.
With her hands to her face, Janis wearily recounted watching the bodycam footage of her son shooting the officer.
“His eyes looked like little black dots, that wasn’t my son,” Janis Daniels said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.