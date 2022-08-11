Many incoming students may need help with the transition into college life. From Aug. 12 to 24 over 25 campus services will be available for students and parents to see. The event is called OneStop and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Campus resources such as University Transportation, Student Health Services, RISE and more will be there to answer any question or provide help to Tech students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.