A new community was born out of a desire for independence, one that is still welcoming members 213 years later.
El Grito signifies the cry Father Miguel Hidalgo made to his people on the eve of Mexican Independence Day encouraging the town of Dolores, Mexico to stand against the Spaniards. Years later on Sept. 15, El Grito was celebrated in the center of Red Raider Plaza where the Lubbock community gathered to honor the war cry and kick off the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.
“Today was much more than just the history of El Grito. For us, it was really like El Grito de Dolores just because with everything going on, it really signified the community that we have here at Tech with the students,” said Kiana Diaz, Hispanic Student Society president. “It was really our cry to not only let the university know, but the entire legislation know that no matter what happens we still have our voice.”
Following opening remarks from Diaz, a presentation of the flags occurred while Diego Flores, a fourth-year counseling and addiction recovery sciences major, presented a brief history of El Grito. The commencement continued with folklórico dances from Lubbock’s El Ballet Folklorico Fiesta del Sol group.
“It felt good dancing here because I always like to dance, and I wanted to do something where I could dance,” said Lizette Montano, a nine-year-old folklórico dancer.
The introduction ceremony came to an end with a ‘Viva Mexico’ chant led by Tech Spanish lecturer Sylvia Flores. Shortly after, the dance floor welcomed attendees as trumpets and violins filled the air.
Moreover, student organizations surrounded the dance floor offering various traditional sentiments such as pan dulce and papel picado.
Fourth-year political science major Isai Diaz from Midland said the event was a way for him to reconnect with his culture.
“I come from a place that’s pretty much majority Hispanic, so coming to a place that’s majority white was a bit of a culture shock for me. So to have an outlet where I can just partake in my culture, which I haven’t seen too much of since I’ve been up here in Lubbock, I feel like I owed it to myself to just be with my culture after not being around it for so long,” Isai Diaz said.
As the event came to an end, Kiana Diaz reflected on the process it took to put everything together and said it was a group effort that made the event come to fruition.
Kiana Diaz said the flags used in the ceremony were donated by Christy Martinez-Garcia, publisher of Latino Lubbock, and blessed earlier in the week. Additionally, student body president Joel Rivero assisted in reserving the stage and space used for the event.
“At the end of the day, this is our month, and it is our time to celebrate, and we will celebrate no matter what is going on in the world because this is our community. We want to make sure we are giving their students their voice, ” Kiana Diaz said. “To be able to even have people come out today means the world to us just because it means that no matter what outside forces are happening, this is still our family. This is still our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.