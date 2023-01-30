The word “deaf” is an umbrella term that can encompass a variety of categories. Learning the differences and distinctions is an important step in reaching a more nuanced and complete understanding of deaf culture and their community.
As a descriptor, deaf can be used to describe those with hearing losses from mild to severe. These individuals typically identify as hard of hearing. However, the word deaf also refers to those with complete audiological loss and those who use American Sign Language as their primary mode of communication. This second group is known as the “Big D” deaf group.
Texas Tech’s Student Disability Services or SDS, seeks to ensure that both groups are understood and represented within Tech.
James Whitfield, the Associate Director of SDS, said the necessary accommodations differ from student to student. Whitfield himself is a CODA, or Child of Deaf Adult and therefore possesses a strong personal tie to the larger “Big D” deaf community.
“There's concentric circles. So you have the inner circle, people who are deaf and identify themselves in the big D Deaf community and then you go out from there. So the CODAs would be the next ring. Anybody that's related to anybody that's deaf, like parents of deaf children,” Whitfield said.
His connection with the deaf community assists Whitfield’s determinations in what accommodations are applicable for each individual student.
Exclusion experienced by the deaf community can be unconscious, but nevertheless present.
“Sometimes not by purpose, but still by design, they're left out because they don't have that access to be able to hear what's being said,” Whitfield said.
For SDS, each situation presents its own unique challenges that require a case-by-case basis approach.
“When you have a professor that is lecturing and they turn their back to the classroom and they're looking at the board and you have a hard of hearing student that reads lips that doesn't use a sign language interpreter–they're totally knocked out of that conversation,” Whitfield said.
In order to combat such problems, SDS accommodations and resources can include: closed captioning systems, class notes, closer seating and sign language interpreters.
Tech has evolved in the way it accommodates deaf students. For example, when Whitfield arrived in 1996, no legally certified sign language interpreters were under the employ of Tech.
Since then, he has worked to ensure Tech is always equipped with an adequate amount of qualified interpreters. Whitfield said it is important to hire full-time ASL interpreters as opposed to utilizing freelance and contract employees.
“My philosophy is that we need to have full-time interpreters here at the university because these interpreters get to know the deaf and hard-of-hearing students that they're working with,” Whitfield said. “So, when they're watching them sign they can voice for them really well as they get to learn who they are.”
This crucial aspect differentiates Tech’s program from many other university programs.
“I think a lot of colleges and universities have looked at going to contracting and I think that's where you lose that interaction,” Whitfield said. “The best thing that Texas Tech University has to provide is that it's on-demand service and we're here to work for them.”
However, Tech also relies on its students to foster an environment of inclusion. Whitfield encouraged hearing students to utilize the advantages of modern technology to reach out to their deaf peers.
“I mean, approach them, figure out ways to communicate, whether it's writing by hand, pencil and pen or picking up some signs or using technology like your iPhone where you can text or bring up the speech to text and things like that,” Whitfield said.
The culture of the deaf community is no different from other on-campus cultures and communities, and should be treated with equal respect.
“They're no different than you,” Whitfield said. “Just like you have somebody that is Hispanic that speaks Spanish, a group of the student community signs ASL and doesn't speak English, so they're just really no different than you.”
