Texas Tech University celebrated a centennial anniversary Thursday and announced The Goin’ Band from Raiderland's upcoming visit the Big Apple in 2023 for The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Creative Manager for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Wesley Whatley said The Goin’ Band from Raiderland was chosen on a national level and picked from a competitive lineup. The requirements included an entertainment scale and a loud presence.
“We look at the entertainment value first. We look at that product they put on the field,” Whatley said. “We looked at their halftime show, several of them from last fall and we knew they had a big sound. The band knows how to entertain a crowd in a big stadium.”
President Lawrence Schovanec was thankful for the 10,000 dollars that Macy’s gave to The Goin’ Band to utilize for parade preparation.
“Macy's just to kick things off is offering today, a $10,000 check today to the band to kind of kick off that fundraising,” Whatley said. “Whether that goes toward uniforms or the band's trip, we just want to be supportive and symbolically support the band.”
The Tech School of Music, along with alumni and donors, had previously started raising money for new uniforms for The Goin’ Band to wear for the centennial anniversary.
“They're going to have a designation that notes 100 (years),” Schovanec said. “Actually, the School of Music came to us maybe a year 18 months ago, they were going to raise part of the money, we put in part of the money and there was a wonderful response from alumni and donors that made that possible.”
This historic trip will take place next November and Schovanec laughed and said he will be the Goin’ Bands biggest cheerleader during their performance.
“It's the first time in the school's history that the band has ever participated in our show and what better way to shine a bright light on these talented students, this big centennial, and then say it in a national format, then next fall at the conclusion of the big centennial here at Texas Tech,” Whatley said.
