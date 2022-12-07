As this winter season begins, with cold weather following quickly, Texas Tech students’ basic necessities gain importance. The Red Raider Food Pantry, an organization started by the Student Government Association and the Dean of Students office, works to make sure those needs are met.
Located in Doak Hall room 117, any student is welcome to stop by and fill out a form as well as pick up any food or toiletries, no matter their income level. Students are welcome to make a visit to the pantry three times a semester to pick up food items. If a student requires more than three opportunities to get items, the pantry connects them to referrals and consultations with Raider Relief.
While operating as an on-campus resource, Red Raider Food Pantry works closely with other food pantries in the Lubbock area to collaborate on needs and resources.
Graduate assistant and coordinator , Mary Oyewole, said the pantry has been expanding the types of food and sources available for students.
“Recently we began to carry toiletries as well as frozen foods,” Oyewole said. “It is important to make sure students have a lot of choices when it comes to meeting nutritional requirements.”
As the awareness of the pantry spreads across campus and more students begin utilizing the resources, there are hopes of one day acquiring more space.
“Right now we can only hold four people in the pantry room at once,” Oyewole said. “This means we have a waitlist and line at times to come in.”
The pantry specifically sees more student utilization during the run-up and into the holiday season, making outside donations extra important. Luckily, Oyewole said people have been assisting in making sure those food amounts are met.
“November is the giving period and we have been seeing more and more donations from student organizations, faculty, staff and other students,” Oyewole said.
Anybody can donate food or toiletries to the pantry simply by emailing them at foodpantry@ttu.edu to schedule a drop-off time. With a wide range of graduate and student assistants, the pantry works to reply to emails of any kind as fast as possible, even on weekends and breaks.
For specific donation needs the food pantry has an Amazon wishlist where anyone can check to see what items are needed the most. Items purchased on the wishlist are automatically shipped to Red Raider Food Pantry. Not only physical item donations are accepted, but also monetary aid to help the pantry with funding to make the food availability possible. Both links are posted at the end of the article.
Oyewole also encourages people to keep up with and promote the pantry’s social media accounts where daily and weekly needs are posted along with recipes to help aid in nutritional food consumption.
While many students go home as finals end, the pantry will stay open during holiday breaks as well as through the entire summer, ensuring any student has someplace they can go if necessary.
For the upcoming months and semester, students can be on the lookout for Spring 2023 pantry hours as well as on-campus events, including a mobile food bank in partnership with the South Plains Food Bank.
The next big event for the pantry is a pop-up trailer on Jan.12 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Student Union Building plaza.
“We invite anyone to come by,” Oyewole said. “There will be treats and gift bags with food items as students navigate their return back to campus.”
Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/HRY62EYG45EO/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_0sl8AbQMCMBGM
Monetary link:
https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1422/20/form.aspx?sid=1422&gid=1003&pgid=3207&cid=8425&bledit=1&dids=4230
