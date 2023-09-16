The Texas Tech Google Developer Student Club and the Tech Association for Computing Machinery Student Chapter conducted their annual event, Hackathon, Saturday morning at the Innovation Hub.
The event is designed as a competition to promote an enthusiastic community, a network of connections and an innovative atmosphere meant to exhibit the traits of future software developers and ‘hackers’ alike.
Atharva Lade, the financial lead of the GDSC, said Hackathon is all about the hackers. It is meant to serve as a time where like-minded individuals can come together, connect and build something new.
“Unleash the true power of creativity,” Lade said as he and other club members opened the event officially.
As the event began, contestants were challenged to brainstorm ideas and join in groups of four to create something innovative through code. The projects were left open-ended to encourage a more creative experience. Projects as different as AI machine learning and websites based upon personal traits were on the table as the most creative project.
Once the teams had an idea figured out, they were then tasked with developing this idea over the weekend, with the winning team being judged and chosen on Sunday.
Jonathan McPherson, a third-year contestant majoring in computer science from Anna, said the event served as a good way to not only stand out professionally, but to prepare oneself for future problem solving.
“I want a chance to work on a solid project in a small time frame. So, it can prepare me for the real-world scenarios,” McPherson said. “I also want to bolster my portfolio to have an actual product type to show to people.”
Many sponsors were also at the event in efforts to not only reach out to prospective students, but also to give back to the community's growing software infrastructure. Sponsors such as Dell, Quext, Major League Hacking, Tactical Computing Labs, NexTier and more attended this year.
Chris St. Clair, a Tech alumnus and CIO of Madera Residential, represented Quext and said he is excited to witness what people can create and hopes to see new kinds of creativity each year.
“Take an idea — and create something. Just get creative,” St. Clair said.
The attendees will continue to perfect their projects over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Updates on finalists and event winners throughout the weekend will be announced tomorrow via The Daily Toreador Twitter.
