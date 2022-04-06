Teacher shortages in Texas have been an ever growing concern for future educators here at Texas Tech.
Since 2014, the number of newly certified teachers in Texas has declined by 27 percent according to a poll by the Charles Butt Foundation. The same poll also reports that 68 percent of Texas teachers considered leaving the profession in 2021.
Education students at Tech have taken notice of the increasing shortages and share similar concerns when it comes to the future of their career.
Boston Britt, a first-year education major from Lubbock, said she attributes these numbers to low wages.
“More and more teachers are going back to school and changing their careers because of the low pay,” Britt said. “I want to be able to support a family, so the pay is something that you defiantly have to take into account.”
Recent reports have show the publics perception of public education is low. A 2016 study done by The Gallup Poll reported only 11 percent of people believe that public education is doing a satisfactory job.
Sarah Lovett, a second-year education student from Houston said she believes that the teaching profession should be more highly regarded.
“I think that there are stigmas around being a teacher, but I think that people don’t realize all that really goes into teaching,” Lovett said. “I think that people need to give teaching the respect that it needs and realize how challenging it is.”
These concerns have been heard by professional educators and are being addressed in West Texas.
Dr. Doug Hamman, a professor of teacher education and the current director of teacher education at Texas Tech University is the director of the West Texas Rural Education Partnership. The group aims to help other schools develop efficient teacher training programs like the one at Tech.
Hamman said he believes that training teachers in West Texas will lead to teachers staying at schools nearby.
“If you can get a really close match between where you prepare and where teach, yeah, you’re going to have teachers that stick around,” said Hamman.
On a national level, Hamman believes incentivizing universities to graduate teachers and establishing teacher preparation institutions would cut into the shortages.
“So, if a university that prepared a certain number of teachers could have access to additional federal funding, grants, and resources, then suddenly preparing teachers would be good business,” Hamman said.
Hamman said he believes that schools have a role to play in the fight against teacher shortages and that is to to benefit their communities.
“I think that universities need to be reminded of their core missions, and that is to serve the regions that they exist in,” Hamman said.
