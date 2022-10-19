Health experts are expecting a severe flu season this year. Texas Tech, along with other Lubbock resources, are providing vaccines throughout the month.
Texas Tech will be administering vaccinations Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union building glass tower pavilion. In order to get a vaccination, bring a copy of your insurance card and a photo ID. They will also be offering COVID-19 boosters. If you are receiving a booster, bring your vaccine record card.
United Supermarkets and Market Street are also providing flu vaccinations and COVID-19 boosters. Along with the CDC, United Family pharmacists recommend adults receive both. At these locations, you will need to bring your I.D. and your insurance card. United and Market Street will offer customers 10 percent off their grocery purchase up to $100 for every vaccination.
To schedule your appointment at a United location, visit the United Supermarket website.
While Texas Tech doesn’t require prior registration, visit this website to fill out an informed consent for immunization form.
