Tuesday was the last day to register to vote in Texas, and many students are preparing for their first election as voters.
Kaai Meghani, a first-year kinesiology student from Sugarland, said it is important for young people to exercise their right to vote.
“I recently registered to vote because I feel like being a part of this new generation that’s coming up with college kids being more involved in politics,” Meghani said. “I feel like it is a really important for me to represent myself in that way.”
Meghani said as a first-time voter, she’s looking for some particular qualities in a candidate.
“I really just need authenticity and honesty,” Meghani said. “I feel like because of the way our political party is set up, I don’t think it’s the easiest to fully understand a political candidate’s point of view with every major topic that’s out there.”
Meghani also said that even if the election doesn’t turn out the way you wanted, it’s still important to let your voice be heard.
“My personal opinion is that if you don’t vote and express your right as a U.S. citizen, I don’t think you should be able to complain about what happens,” Meghani said.”So I feel like me voting is at least dong something even if it’s not as major of a change as I wish it was.”
Claire Juenke, a first-year anthropology student from Cypress, said she was inspired to vote in high school.
“My government teacher in high school was like ‘if you haven’t registered to vote, you should because it’s your civic duty’ and so I registered to vote,” Juenke said. “If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain about who won.”
Josh Adamek is a third-year political science and honors sciences and humanities student from Boerne, and currently serves as a first-year experience mentor for a group of students within the honors college.
As a class lesson, Adamek discussed with his students the importance of voting.
“The lesson of the day was community service so my mentor advisor and I decided to start the day talking about voter registration,” Adamek said. “We asked how many of them knew the status of their voter registration. Probably about half raised their hands. I then asked how many were registered in Lubbock and even fewer raised their hands.”
Adamek said that he and his co-mentor helped their mentees register to vote.
“I then went into detail on how to register in Texas as well as change your address,” Adamek said. “This part of the class was optional but encouraged for the students. My partner and I remained non-partisan and just stressed that it is so incredibly paramount that students vote.”
Adamek said young people are beginning to have a greater role in politics and should take advantage of that.
“People always say college kids don’t vote, however, in recent elections, it’s been the young people who have shifted the election,” Adamek said. “No matter what party you identify most with, you still have goals for our country and policies you would like to see implemented.”
Roxzine Stinson, the elections administrator for the Lubbock county elections department, said volunteers across Lubbock have helped students register to vote.
“There was a meeting out on the Tech campus and they brought in 203 applications today,” Stinson said. “We have probably 200 volunteer deputies. I know that several of those are out at the Tech campus and they have been bringing in maybe one or two (registrations), some 15 or 20.”
The meeting Stinson is referring to was the rally held on Tuesday morning by democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.
Stinson said there are a few things that first-time voters need to be aware of as they head to the polls in the upcoming weeks.
“The main thing they need to know, they need to take their ID to the polling location,” Stinson said. “They can vote early voting or election day. They don’t have to wait till election day if they don’t want to.”
Election day will be held on Nov. 8, and early voting begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Voters using absentee ballots have to apply to their local offices by Oct. 28.
Stinson said that young people have a responsibility to vote and have their voice heard.
“You’re the future,” Stinson said. “They can make a difference that they don’t realize they can make, but they’ve gotta go vote. It’s hard sometimes to do as much homework as you’d like to on your candidates, but I’d love to see them get out and vote no matter what. It takes as much work and preparation for a small election as it does a governor’s election. We just want everybody to get out and vote.”
