The final steel beam rests atop of the new Academic Sciences Building signed by members of the Texas Tech community as they gathered outside in participation of the Topping Out Ceremony hosted by the Office of the President.
The building marks the first new on-campus facility of the next century of Texas Tech.
“There’s a lot of symbolism attached to an event like this,” President Lawrence Schovanec said. “An event like today marks progress. And I’m not just talking about the progress that this building is now as tall as it ever will be. But really the progress that we can make in terms of providing our students with a world class educational facility, and how we can support the efforts of our faculty and staff in conducting impactful research that makes a difference for this region, for the state and the nation.”
The final beam rested in front of the new building for participants to sign before it was hoisted to the top completing the structural portion of the three-story building. The building will be the new home to geosciences, physics and astronomy, chemistry and biochemistry, biological sciences and psychological sciences.
Vice Chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction Billy Breedlove said the Topping out ceremony is a milestone for two reasons: reaching the top of the structure and celebrating the workers that got them there.
“We usually have about 135 workers doing this work out here,” Breedlove said. “They are the ones out here day and night, six - seven days a week, pouring concrete, removing dirt, sometimes pouring concrete when the chill factor is in the teens. They are an amazing team led by Western Builders.”
Mike Robertson, an employee with Western Builders, said he is proud of the facility and excited to see what it will bring to Texas Tech.
Department Chair of the Biology Department Jennifer Burns also echoed sentiments of excitement.
“These are the first upgraded labs that we have in 40 years,” Burns said. “All of the sudden, our teaching spaces are going to be on par with the caliber of faculty that we have, and [we] are really going to be able to show our students what they can do with high class facilities.”
In opening remarks, Chancellor Ted Mitchell said the heart and soul of what Tech does is in the academic buildings for all generations, present and future, to experience.
“The meaning of these facilities goes far beyond the classes that are going to be taught this fall or next fall or the fall thereafter,” Chancellor Mitchell said. “They’re a testament to the things that we are trying to do for the generations that come behind us. There's a saying that we should always be trying to plant trees under the shade of which we don’t expect to rest, and this is one of those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.