Texas Tech administration and faculty were among the many that gathered in the Texas Tech Health Science Center Academic Classrooms building to award three recognized faculty with the university system's most prestigious award: the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards.
To begin the ceremony Chancellor Tedd Mitchell opened with an overview of what the Chancellor’s Council does for Tech students and faculty along with highlighting the work at the Health Sciences Center.
“Good things happen when you support groups like we have at the Health Sciences Center and like we have with the Chancellor’s Council,” Mitchell said. “This is just a great illustration of the great work they do.”
Following the introduction, HSC President Lorie Rice-Spearman honored the three faculty members awarded this year by stressing how their nominations prove that they stand out among researchers and professors at the collegiate level.
“There was something that all three of you had in common,” Rice-Spearman said, addressing the recipients. “It's your research and commitment to serving underserved populations and connecting research in that area as well, which is a perfect representation of our university. So, thank you for what you do.”
The ceremony was then turned over to the Health Sciences Center Provost and Chief Academic Officer Darrin D’Agostino, who presented each of the faculty with their awards.
“Congratulation to everyone who is here because our faculty can’t succeed unless everyone is working as a team, and that happens here,” D’Agostino said.
The first awardee was Dr. Duke Appiah, an associate professor at the School of Population and Public Health. Appiah specifically focuses on the prevention of chronic diseases, especially in women and underrepresented and served populations.
“His passion as an educator is to help students cultivate their intellectual interests and I’m going to pause on that because that’s why we are here,” D’Agostino said.
The next recipient was Amy Stark, an associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine in Amarillo. She is a graduate of the tech HSC and currently serves as the only addiction psychiatrist in Amarillo. She is not taking on any more administrative duties and is focusing on her teaching, as she loves working with students.
The final recipient was Dr. Jen Collins, a professor in the School of Nursing, whose research focused on discrepancies between social determinants of health and health care in young adults. She has focused on community-specific needs throughout her entire university career gaining expertise in conducting cognitive behavioral trials.
Following the ceremony, all three award recipients received a standing ovation and were invited to a reception in the lobby.
In an interview, Chancellor Mitchell and President Rice-Spearman spoke about how meaningful these faculty are to the Tech system.
“We have world-class faculty at the Health Sciences Center and when they are nominated by their peers it means they have gone above and beyond those expectations,” Rice-Spearman said. “So, it is a challenge to select them out of a rigorous applicant pool.”
“It is a year-long process of nomination, reviews, and recommendations before we send the applications to the Chancellor to help make this special decision,” Rice-Spearman added.
“I would say that while this is absolutely challenging it is also exhilarating in my position or Dr. Rice-Spearmans position, to have a true celebration of the people who make everything we do happen,” Mitchell said.
“For the Health Sciences Center, from both a research perspective and teaching perspective or bread and butter and our DNA is serving those underserved populations,” Mitchell said. “When you have the best and brightest coming through here everything is about how you can take this knowledge and directly apply it to the people around you. These recipients here epitomize that type of research and that type of teaching.”
Awardee Stark spoke in an interview about how this distinguishment has only solidified her involvement and trajectory with the Texas Tech University System.
“We have crafted a curriculum and have created a really robust experience where students can get good exposure to various pathologies and treatment modalities, and we are really proud of it and proud of how they have responded to it,” Stark said. “By the time they get to our campus, a lot of HSC students think they know what path they are going to take but come in with open hearts and minds by giving their all every day. I love that they have that willingness to try and find where their proverbial home is.”
“To be recognized by my colleagues and students as someone who is really contributing means so much and reinforces that the work that I’m doing and what I feel is meaningful I now know other people feel it is meaningful.”
