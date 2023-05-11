Alluding to Texas Tech’s Centennial, graduates of the 2023 class walked 1,923 feet on May 11 as a part of the new Tech tradition: Eyes on the Horizon Graduation Walk.
Enacted by the Student Government Association alongside the Provost and President’s office, the Eyes on the Horizon Graduation Walk simultaneously honors Tech’s roots and graduates crossing over to their respective paths.
Pulling inspiration from Tech’s founding year and the oldest building on campus, the 1,923 foot walk starts at the Dairy Barn and concludes at Urbanovsky Park, outgoing Student Body President Austin Phillips said.
Noting the absence of a tradition designated to send off graduates besides graduation, Dean of Students Matthew Gregory said the walk provides an opportunity for the Tech community to express its gratitude for graduates in a proper send-off manner.
“For the graduates in particular, you know, this is for them,” Gregory said. “This is a way for their fellow peers and our students or student leaders to do a send off for them to express our gratitude and appreciation for all they've accomplished during their time here at Texas Tech. In a little bit of the send off, we're looking forward to what's in their future and that they leave here excited about their future and that they go on and do big, great things.”
Hoping to continue this tradition with future classes, Phillips said this initiative is here to stay for graduates, students and alumni to enjoy.
Reflecting on the significance of the new tradition, political science graduate Hannah Enriquez said the walk allows her to showcase Tech’s campus culture with her family.
“When I come here, my family is like, ‘Well, what do you do?’ and now we have a nice way to finally share what we do for graduation,” Enriquez of Fort Worth said. “Football games with the tortillas, this and whatnot set us apart from other places.”
Graduates, families and dogs alike gathered at the Dairy Barn to kick off the walk.
Initiating the event, Phillips and professor Bill Dean gave speeches in honor of Tech’s Centennial and the birth of the new tradition.
Proceeding this, the Saddle Tramps and Raider Red led attendees who laughed and enjoyed each other’s company during their walk to Urbanovsky Park.
Upon arrival at Urbanovsky, attendees were met with food trucks and music.
Secondary speeches from Phillips and head soccer coach Tom Stone echoed the sentiments from the speeches delivered at the Dairy Barn.
Stone spoke about the significance of a Texas Tech degree, encouraging students to continue the Red Raider legacy proceeding graduation.
Following this, Casey Donahew took the stage before a crowd of graduates and families. The country act garnered couples dancing to the music — including Raider Red.
Traditions like the walk help preserve a sense of community on campus, creative media industries graduate Mike Boyle said.
“Traditions keep us together,” Boyle of Melissa, Texas said. “We just (went through) COVID and all that was like a really, really rough time. We were all stuck at home and away from each other. It's just about making friends and being together as a community as a whole.”
