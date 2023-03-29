Oftentimes, students will address sleep deprivation and exhaustion with copious amounts of caffeine and energy drinks. It is characteristic of college students to stay up late and work hard, to the point that they are unrested and exhausted during the school day.
This exhaustion, often seen during the seasons of midterms and finals, can lead students to rely on caffeine or energy boosters — despite the potentially harmful effects overuse can have.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website stated getting enough sleep is not a luxury — it is something people need for good health.
The CDC website listed some dangers energy drinks can have, including: dehydration, heart complications, anxiety, insomnia and other harmful effects on the nervous system.
Alongside the effects of energy drinks, the overall impacts of sleep deprivation and exhaustion can negatively alter the lives of students.
The Texas Tech Student Counseling Center website stated that college life, which can be exciting and bolster personal and academic growth, can also be detrimental to students’ sleep schedules.
The website suggests students should avoid caffeine after 3 p.m. as it can remain in the body’s system for eight hours, keeping them up when trying to sleep.
Along with the opinions of experts and statistics, students have their own opinions on caffeine, sleep deprivation and reliance on artificial energy.
Third-year biology major from Clayton, New Mexico, Laren Cabilla admitted that although she is not an excessive user of caffeine or energy drinks, she does not get enough sleep on a regular basis. Cabilla described alternative ways of how she wakes herself up in the morning without outside boosters.
“You get used to it, I guess,” Cabilla said. “Usually I tap my face, or go to the bathroom and wash my face with cold water.”
Corinne Francouis, second-year kinesiology major of Houston, is an avid energy drink and caffeine connoisseur. Despite knowing the potential effects of overuse, Francouis admitted her reluctance to giving up the drinks and adamantly expressed her enjoyment of them.
“Absolutely. Yes. Usually coffee, but the Monster Mango Loco, I drink like three of those on a hard day,” Francouis said.
Francouis was adamant of her love and need for the drinks, explaining how they taste good, keep her awake and help suppress headaches.
Students’ reliance on energy boosters, as well as an overall lack of sleep, can have negative effects on their health and state of mind. While not harmful in moderation, it is advised that students pursue a consistent sleep schedule in place of caffeine or energy drinks to keep them awake.
The Tech Student Counseling Center website stated the body has difficulty adjusting to fluctuating sleep schedules, and academic performance can suffer as a result of inconsistent and inadequate sleep patterns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.