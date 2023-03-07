Tuesday night , DJ Stout will open a new annual speaker series called “Vision: DJ Stout Distinguished Speakers Series,” and the first speaker will be renowned graphic designer, Paula Scher.
DJ Stout graduated from Texas Tech in 1981 with a degree in graphic design and went on to do appointed things, such as becoming the art director of Texas Monthly magazine to now a partner for the global design firm Pentagram. Stout didn’t come empty-handed to Tech, as he brought his team with him, including former La Ventana Editor-in-Chief and Tech graduate Davian-Lynn Hopkins.
On March 7 at the International Cultural Center, Stout will announce an endowment to the School of Art that brings a different artist every year to talk to students. These artist speakers include designers, illustrators, musicians, animators, photographers and more.
In honor of the respect he has for Tech, Stout said he wanted to give something back to the university. After conversations with associate professors Dirk Fowler and Carla Tedeshi, they decided to bring different speakers to talk to students.
“They came back and said, ‘You know what we really need is, we need help getting really great professional speakers here,’” Stout said.
When asked how he felt coming back to Tech, Stout mentioned being very nostalgic and how being in the same room where he took classes in the late 1980s is very special. Stout also recounted memories, of being on campus and how his professor, Frank Cheatham, changed his life.
“That's what I'm trying to do with this speaker series, trying to give back, bringing in people like Paula (Scher) who are at the top of their game that can pass on their experience and their expertise to the students,” Stout said.
Stout said he invited Scher as the first speaker because of her relevance in the graphic design industry.
Scher came to a classroom in the School of Art where she was greeted by a full classroom of students and alumni. Scher then led a Q&A where students were able to have a more private conversation ahead the March 7 event.
Planning for her presentation Scher said she will be reflecting on how New York impacted her work.
“I did something weird that I've never done before. Usually, I'm talking about problem solving; how I got from A to B. I'm actually showing things that I think were impacted by New York City,” Scher said.
Hopkins graduated from Tech in 2020 with a degree in graphic design and served as the editor-in-chief of La Ventana for four years. Today, he came to campus alongside his coworkers to show them where he learned design from.
“I went to school here so of course it was exciting to come back. I was happy to bring my coworkers here and show them the campus,” Hopkins said.
Stout and Hopkins met thanks to Associate Professor Carla Tedeshi. Davian said he always heard professors talk about Stout in classes and when he got the opportunity to talk to him over Zoom, he thought it was a great opportunity to make a new connection and meet other alumni.
“I was invited down to visit the office, and so, I was able to meet the rest of the team. It was just a natural fit. And I was like you know what, this sounds like a great opportunity,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins said how, in a way, he is jealous of the current students that can attend and learn from the speaker series for years to come.
“I'm a little bit sad that I wasn't able to experience something like this when I was a student. But I'm glad that students are getting able to experience it,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said it’s important for students to have the opportunity to hear from various professionals that have created their own paths in the creative world.
“I just want people to see that Lubbock is also a very creative place. We have First Friday art trail, we have museums and I think that there's just a lot of, you know, magic here,” Davian said.
Above all, Hopkins said he advises students to use the resources at Tech to enhance their abilities and talents.
“My biggest advice to any student is while you're in school, try to soak up as much experience as you can,” Davian said.
Stout and Scher will kick off the annual speaker series at 7 p.m. at the International Cultural Center where Stout will officially announce the new series to the Tech community.
