According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight people every day in the United States are killed in car crashes involving distracted drivers.
Since September 2017, it has been illegal to participate in electronic messaging which can be categorized as reading, writing or sending a text while driving in Texas according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Violators can face up to a fine of $200 and a misdemeanor.
“Texting while driving can be a class C misdemeanor, so you can receive a citation for that distracted driving and depending on how people perceive distracted driving, you can get into where there’s obstruction in view,” Texas Tech University Police Department Captain Amy Ivey said. “There’s a bunch of broad terms that you can lead with, but mainly the biggest thing with distracted driving is gonna be the new law that just passed in the legislative which is the texting and driving.”
TTUPD has jurisdiction anywhere in the state that the university owns leases, rents or has property. Meaning TTUPD officers have jurisdiction in all of Lubbock County and do not have to be on campus to pull you over. Ivey said she thinks Tech owns leases, rents or property in every county in the state except for four, which allows for almost full state jurisdiction for TTUPD officers.
“I always say that even though it takes a split second to change the radio station or to look down, it also takes a split second for something to jump out in front of your vehicle,” Ivey said. “It also takes a split second for something to happen to change your life or the lives of others, whereas if you’re going to answer a text or look at your phone to change your music, it can wait until you come to a complete stop. It’s not worth risking your life or the life of somebody else just over that split second.”
According to the CDC, 25 percent of distracted drivers in the United States involved in fatal car crashes were young adults aged 20-29 in 2018. Nine percent of all teens who died in motor vehicle crashes were killed in crashes involving distracted driving.
“Getting from point A to point B on campus is not going to take you that long,” Ivey said. “It’s best to have your full attention on the roadway or walking to class to make sure you get there safely.”
If students see a vehicle causing a distraction that is potentially going to cause a wreck or injure themselves or others, they should try and get a specific and accurate description of the vehicle and/or license plate number and call the police.
“We can do a stop on that vehicle to make sure there’s nothing going on,” Ivey said. “As long as we get a description or license plate, and we know we are stopping the right vehicle, we can always talk to them.”
“The biggest thing is you just have to be aware of your surroundings because you don’t ever know what’s going to happen,” Ivey said. “Safety is the foremost important thing when it comes to your safety and security here at Tech.”
Kinesiology student Valeria Ortega was involved in a car accident right off of the Tech campus. Ortega was driving her roommate’s car after dropping her roommate off at a bar when she decided to cut through campus and was stopped at the light on University and Marsha Sharp frontage road.
“I was waiting at a red light, so I stopped and everything and the light had just turned green, and my foot was off the brake and all of a sudden this girl rear ends me from the back and because my foot was off the brake, it threw me into the middle of the intersection.”
The trunk of the car Ortega was driving was severely damaged and the front of the other car was bashed with liquid leaking out of the car.
The girl who rear ended Ortega attempted to run away, however Ortega had previously gotten her driver’s license number and insurance and called the police.
Ortega said police later determined that the girl was intoxicated while driving the vehicle.
“While being drunk, you’re always distracted,” Ortega said. “She probably wasn’t paying attention to anything she was supposed to be.
Ortega said when something takes your attention off of the road, texting or impairment due to a substance, you are not only putting yourself in danger, but you’re putting other people in danger as well.
“Just be aware of what you’re doing on the road,” Ortega said. “Why would you want to risk anything potentially fatal on you or anyone else? I always kinda have that mentality, like hey be careful on the road, but since being in the accident, it kinda made me aware of what people can cause.”
Ortega said she would say it’s hypocritical of her to say that no one should participate in distracted driving at all because everyone at some point does it.
“Do I think that everybody should be more cautious when it comes to that?” Ortega said. “Absolutely. It doesn’t have to end fatally, but it does have the potential of being that way. I think we should all make a better effort of staying focused on driving and staying off (phones) as much as we can.”
