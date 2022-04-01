Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 79F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.