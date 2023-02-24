A jury has sentenced Hollis Daniels to life in prison without parole for the murder of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. The sentence comes after multiple days of deliberations by the jury, including numerous requests to review pieces of evidence such as testimony, text and audio messages. Daniels is currently 24 years old and the end of the trial comes over five years after the crime took place.
The Daily Toreador will keep releasing information as received following this verdict.
