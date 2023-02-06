Editors Note* The Daily Toreador will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Hollis Daniels, a former Texas Tech student, pleaded guilty for capital murder. Daniels killed a Tech Police Department officer Floyd East Jr.
Daniels killed East Jr. in October 2017 and fled the scene after being arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Daniels pleaded in the Lubbock County Courthouse before opening statements were presented.
Daniels will now face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty for his actions following his admission of guilt.
