Former Texas Tech student Hollis Reid Daniels continues his trial and awaits his punishment this week. On the first day of the trial, Daniels pleaded guilty to capital murder of Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr in October of 2017.
Throughout the week, aspects from Daniels life dating back to him being a juvenile to his time at Tech were presented to the jury.
The week continued with several Tech PD officers being called to the witness stand to describe what happened after the shooting occurred. The defense described the state of mind and drugs Daniels was on during the murder.
A graphic video shown last week to the jury from the body camera of Officer East and depicted the details leading up to his murder. Only the jurors and judge were allowed to see the contents of the video.
Daniels was heard asking Officer East if he had a family and children right before he shot and killed the officer.
After the incident, the court heard a phone call between Daniels and his father. During the call, Daniels is heard apologizing to his family and telling his father he would be kicked out of "Texas Tech High School."
Several witnesses were called and described Daniels demeanor and drug habits.
The defense argues Daniels was depressed and suicidal having a drug addiction leading up to the murder.
Prosecutors continue to fight for the death penalty for Daniels.
