Lining up outside stores before sunrise is typically associated with Black Friday shopping, but there is another annual event that can cause this behavior. This year on April 23, record stores celebrate Record Store Day, a date when special and exclusive releases of records are available for customers to purchase.
According to the Record Store Day website, this celebration has existed for 15 years.
The idea for Record Store Day (RSD) was created in 2007, leading to the first celebration on April 19, 2008. Independent record store owners and employees wanted a way to celebrate record collection culture. Today, the tradition has expanded internationally.
What sets apart the records sold on this occasion from sales on any other day is the rarity of the pressings. Hayley Aran, assistant manager of Josey Books and Records, located on 5217 82nd Street Suite 127, said vinyls sold on RSDinclude rare pressings or extras for customers to enjoy.
“Sometimes an artist will handwrite a note or include remixes on extremely limited pressings,” Aran said. “This is the only time you’ll be able to find these and other really cool stuff on the shelf.”
Because of the rarity of one record, Taylor Write, manager at Josey Books and Records, said customers interested can purchase spots in a raffle for the copies available.
“We have a few copies of Taylor Swift’s The Lakes, which is very low in production,” Write said. “Instead of selling it first come first serve, we’re going to have raffle tickets at the door. Those interested in the vinyl are going to take a ticket, we’ll draw the tickets and give a call to the winners.”
Aside from record shopping, the RSD website said sometimes record stores invite vendors, artists and host cook outs. Write said this year they will have vendors during their RSD.
“We are having a local coffee company coming in, Brewjeria,” Wright said. “We’re also going to have a local non-profit organization, The Proximity Project of West Texas, sell tickets for their Inclusive Prom.”
RSD was created to highlight and celebrate independent record stores, said Dough Stapp, owner of Ralph’s Records, located on 3322 82nd Street.
“Record Store Day is a celebration of independent record stores,” Stapp said. “The celebration of the little guys and not the big bucks guys. There’s releases of one day only vinyls for collectors and everybody else.”
Stapp has worked every RSD since the tradition began 15 years ago. As the years go on, Stapp said RSD at Ralph’s gains more and more momentum.
“The first year was very slow because nobody knew about it,” Stapp said. “Second and third year were about the same and then it just really launched and it’s still cruising. Every year it seems to keep getting better and better.”
Despite lining up early and waiting before opening hours for limited records, Stapp said customers remain very well behaved.
“Our customers are amazing, every Record Store Day they line up at about five in the morning,” Stapp said. “Everybody walks in and gets what they want. There’s no pushing, shoving and if somebody wants something at the back of the line, someone will hand it back to them.”
For an in-depth list of records released on Record Store Day, visit the RSD releases list on the RSD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.