Brilliance, grit, determination, excellence, resilience, joy, family, community, scholarship, leadership and pride are the values the first Black Cultural Center of Texas Tech intends to uphold.
Opened on Sept. 9, the cultural center is located at 2533 15th Street. The center is considered a safe space or sanctuary for all races to recognize diversity and bring people together for the learning and exchanging of ideas according to Dr. Carol Sumner, Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.
The Black Cultural Center is the first of its kind at Tech, but also significantly important for a public university, according to Black Student Association (BSA) President, Christianah Adejokun.
“One thing I’d like to say is that this culture, this center, will be the start of creating a culture of understanding one another,” Adejokun said. “As an individual from Arlington, Texas and the daughter of two Nigerian-born immigrants, it is important for me to be able to see this happen on campus, to see representation and change being made on campus.”
For Tech alumni Cora Robinson, the opening of the cultural center fosters significant progress in Tech’s history. Robinson served as former president of the Student Organization for Black Unity (SOBU) during her time at Tech.
“When I was on campus, I was president of the Black Student Union,” Robinson said. “We had people who were advocates and people who were allies, but to see something like this, where so many people have come pulling their resources together to create this, (Black Cultural Center) if you had told me this in 1979, I would have said, ‘No, that could never ever happen at Texas Tech University’.”
Additionally, Robinson said diversity efforts made by Tech vastly differ when compared to her time on campus, making her proud of the progress thus far.
“To have a Chief Diversity Officer floors me, and it makes me really proud to come from the legacy of Red Raiders,” Robinson said. “It's unbelievable. I was here in the late 70s and there were not so many allies and not so many partners back then. But to see all of these people come together, working together to create this facility, I'm over the moon. I think it's fabulous.”
Alumni Mythe Kirven said the center will continue to foster a safe space for African American students as they continue their legacy at Tech.
“When I was here 45 plus years ago, we did not have this,” Kirven said. “Culture is so important for the students. I'm just so happy to be a part of it, to see that this has come to fruition. This should have been done years ago.”
Roland Spotts, a third-year history major from Alvarado, said the Black Cultural Center is a way for individuals to receive proper knowledge about African American culture.
“It is nice to finally have something where you can see yourself and be represented,” Spotts said. “It’s nice to see yourself being represented in a different light than what, for instance, mainstream media like to portray African Americans.”
While working on construction for the building, Michael Ducote, a first-year Committee for Advising Retention and Student Success (CARS) major from Odessa, said he was inspired to go back to school and receive an education at Tech.
“I wanted to shake their (the student’s) hand and say thank you for having this dream,” Ducote said.
Concluding the grand opening ceremony, Sumner welcomed the audience to enter the Black Cultural Center.
“Together we celebrate this historic day with the opening of our Texas Tech University Black Cultural Center,” Sumner said. “As you enter this space for the first time, don’t let it be your last.”
