This month marks the 3-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, which sent everyone home half a semester early following spring break. Since then, case numbers have decreased significantly, and most of the campus has returned to pre-2020 fashion.
Prior to 2020, the idea of hybrid classes existed sparsely in homeschools and extenuating circumstances, now it's a common option when registering for classes. Students can log on to class from their bedroom and get instructions from a professor they will never meet in person. Along with this, sanitation stations have also become more prevalently available in almost every building on campus.
Karissa Cervenka, third-year human development and family sciences student from Bronte said her on-campus job has kept its COVID-issued protocol.
“They still require lab students to do health checks before being able to enter the building,” Cervenka said. “This is something they started in COVID and have now carried on into everyday life for any sickness so that it doesn't spread to others.”
Though cases have gone down, Tech has adopted a new policy regarding the result of a positive test. If a student receives a positive test they can report the results to the TTU COVID-19 Management System to excuse their absences. Testing on campus can be found in Student Health Services, with both rapid and PRC tests available. Positive results have even become encompassed in syllabi as excused absences.
Besides the addition of hybrid classes and disinfectant availability, campus life looks to have returned to relatively pre-pandemic standing. Students are no longer required to wear masks, though it is heavily recommended in public spaces.
“Face masks are strongly encouraged in classrooms and other public indoor settings on campus, including the Student Wellness Center,” The Office of Communications and Marketing webpage reported. “Students living on-campus should immediately implement your action plan to self-isolate [when tested positive] for five days and follow the CDC's policy on masking, which includes wearing a mask for an additional five days after your isolation period has ended.”
Around campus, some students can still be seen wearing masks daily but as a whole, uncovered faces are most prevalent. With the decrease in masks brings a rise in on-campus social events and a more lively and active environment for students. At the beginning of each semester, welcome week events have grown back to their original sizes. For example, this year’s 99-cent steak night, held by the Baptist Student Ministry, filled up Urbanosky Park almost to its entirety.
Jace Miserak, a fourth-year Creative Media Industries student from McKinney says that campus life’s return to normal has been beneficial.
“During sophomore year, I was locked in my dorm 90% of the time because everything was shut down,” Miserak said. “Since COVID and the restrictions it brought to TTU have ended, everything about school, campus, the town, and myself has improved. Everyone became less stressed and it felt like everyone could finally breathe.”
