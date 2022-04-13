With the Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s recent announcement of his departure, the league is currently searching for its next leader.
Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, who also serves as the Chair of the Big 12 Board said they concluded the selection for the executive search committee in charge of finding the new commissioner.
“So there are different skill sets. We would want the commissioner to bring to this role,” Schovanec said. “Certainly, they must have an understanding of the administration of collegiate athletics (and) they must also have the ability or have access to those resources that are going to be so important in making decisions about developing a media strategy and executing a new contract.”
During Bowlby’s tenure, he negotiated a 13-year media deal with ESPN and Fox Sports Media group starting from 2012 to 2025, according to Big 12 Sports. The digital network “Big 12 Now” on ESPN+ made its debut in the summer of 2019.
Schovanec said because the conference is in a transitional time period, this change in leadership allows the new commissioner to be a part of the important decisions that will impact the league.
“Our TV revenue is an important part of the distribution of funds that are made to the schools. And as new members come into the league and the number of members increases, we want to make sure that we're more than just held whole,” Schovanec said. “We would like to see an increase in our access to media and (the) revenue that comes from our media rights.”
Four schools will be added to the conference during the new commissioners' time, the University of Houston, the University of Cincinnati, Brigham Young University and the University of Central Florida. The league will lose the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma but have the four new additions by the year 2025.
This is not the first time the league has added new schools. Back in 2012, Texas A&M and Missouri left the conference while Texas Christian and West Virginia were added.
Schovanec said the search for the new leader has a time frame of 90 days and that changes will continue in college athletics but as of now the Big 12 is in a good place with new schools excited for the years to come.
“Now we go on to the next stage of the history of this conference,” Schovanec said.
