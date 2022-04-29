Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disorder that affects the brain, which affects people differently and to varying degrees according to OSF Healthcare. According to the Autism Society, there is no known single cause of autism, but it is typically diagnosed in early childhood and impacts a person’s social skills, communication, relationships and self-regulation.
Special Olympics College is a sport club on campus that partners Tech students with athletes through Special Olympics Texas to create unified sports on campus.
“Our goal is to foster friendships inside our community and just develop a community where everybody feels welcome,” Special Olympics president MarLynn Hickson said.
Hickson said Special Olympics creates a better sense of community and a greater sense of empathy because students become more aware and are able to adapt to making friends from anywhere.
“We have people in every kind of major, every walk of life, every age and we all come together and it’s a really fun experience to have,” Hickson said.
Hickson said a stereotype she has seen is that those with autism cannot communicate or they are incapable of doing something.
“They are just as capable as anybody else,” Hickson said. “We have athletes that are the best ball handlers and can shoot better than everybody else, and they would whoop my butt.”
Henderson said students and faculty should work towards celebrating differences because that’s what makes it campus.
“An inclusive campus means that everyone is different,” Henderson said, “and those kinds of ideas and those kinds of beliefs all come and mesh together, make a bigger, more progressive campus. That goes with race and ethnicity and who has autism and who doesn’t. It’s kind of the same philosophy.”
Hickson said inclusivity has do to with life, she said it is encompassing and your life can be a lot more enjoyable if you celebrate differences rather than make them an opposition.
“Special Olympics is open for anybody,” Hickson said. “We are promoting acceptance by just advocating for Special Olympics and creating a community that everybody is welcome no matter where you’ve been, what you’ve been through, who you are, the things that you think define you actually don’t define you.”
Student Disabilities Services is a resource on campus for students with a learning disability. SDS academic counselors will meet with students who have been admitted to Tech who register with the SDS office, so they can meet one-on-one and talk about classroom accommodations for the student.
“We meet one-on-one with them, have an interactive process, what we call the intake,” SDS academic counselor Elizabeth Ehrig said. “We will review documentation of that student who has applied and ask questions like ‘where are their learning barriers?’ so that we make sure we are addressing those issues when we meet with them.”
Ehrig said as far as accommodations go, they try and make the right accommodation for that student because every student is different. She said there is no blanket statement for those with ADHD or autism, but it’s very much individualized through the interactive process.
“Our office can’t guarantee success for a student, but we can guarantee equal access for the student,” Ehrig said. “We very much cater to the student. Whatever their disability may be, and whatever their documentation says.”
Ehrig said she thinks professors and staff in general need to be willing to work with students.
“I feel like just working one-on-one with a student and having open communication with them, letting them know what they’re doing right, what they’re doing that they need to work on,” Ehrig said. “I think that’s very important, to be working with them.”
Ehrig and some of her co-workers attended the Burkhart walk April 24. This year, The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research, a resource at Tech that provides services to the Lubbock community for individuals with autism, hosted the 17th annual walk to fundraise and raise awareness for families looking for resources.
“It was just family members, faculty members, just representing family members that had autism, just the autism community,” Ehrig said. “It was just a chance to walk, interact with people, they had games for kids. It was a lot of fun. They all had their team shirts, representing the different people in their group, so it was really cool to see that.”
The Burkhart Center provides services for both the individual and the families and it ranges from school age to adults, as well as college students. Like SDS, Burkhart has the individual come in for an assessment to determine areas of need like where their potential skill deficits are.
The Burkhart Center works with the student and their families on skills that will help improve the quality of life for the individual and the family co-Director and assistant professor in the College of Education Jennifer Hamrick said.
Hamrick said they train the parents on how to implement some of the same interventions at home through parent implemented intervention where they train parents on how to work on some of the skill sets on their own.
“As a practitioner, we’re part of these kids lives for such a small amount of time, and the parents are there for life,” Hamrick said. “And we think it’s really important that we train the parents on how to work on some of those skills to help build that independence for their child.”
The Burkhart Center has a program called CASE for Tech students with autism.
“It goes above and beyond what Disabilities Services offers,” Hamrick said. “We go above and beyond and try to help them with social, emotional and just kind of navigating and understanding. You know, the nuances of being alone and on your own for the first time away from family.”
Hamrick has been doing this work for a little over 20 years and said she still stays in contact with several of the families she has worked with early on in her career. She said she has had students she started working with at the age of three and are much older now.
“I still have their families reach out and give me an update on a regular basis of how they’re doing and how what we did early on in their lives has continued to have an impact,” Hamrick said. “That’s just been really heartwarming to know and still being able to get that connection and work with those families still.”
Hamrick said she sees stereotypes about those with autism from TV, and she thinks there are times where people think of characters from the Big Bang Theory or the Netflix show Atypical.
Hamrick said these shows highlight individuals with autism, particularly those that are very independent who struggle with social nuances, where some people with autism might have an intellectual disability who require more support or training.
“The thing about autism is really it is a spectrum disorder where you’re going to have a wide range of variation in terms of the level of support an individual needs to be successful,” Hamrick said. “It’s just important to understand, and their support levels are going to be very different, very individualized on their basic needs.”
Hamrick said she is one that celebrates the differences of everyone, and we all have something important to bring to the table, especially our students with disability.
“I think one of the things about our students with disabilities is how they’ve been able to still be successful even with adversities appearing or happening in their lives,” Hamrick said. “With support, with help, by advocating for themselves, they have been able to show that they are still able to be successful and independent.”
Students who would potentially like to work with people with disabilities can apply for a practicum at the Burkhart Center to learn more about working with individuals with disabilities. Those seeking resources or information about the Burkhart Center can visit www.burkhartcenter.org.
