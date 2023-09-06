Sept. 6, the College of Media & Communication (CoMC) hosted its Fall Welcome Event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the first three floors of the Media & Communication building.
Designed to showcase college opportunities and resources, the event featured representatives from over 37 different student organizations and university programs. Both new and returning students were able to explore different ways to get involved on campus while talking with tabling members of various organizations.
Brooke Galvan, the administrative coordinator for CoMC’s student success and recruitment office who planned the event, explained what she thought the event’s importance was.
“It’s a way for our students and even our across-campus students to come and see what kind of organizations and resources are available to them,” Galvan said.
The CoMC event featured student organizations including the Association for Women in Communication, Rockin’ Raiders, KTXT, MCTV, PRSSA, RaiderComm and more. Involvement in these clubs can help open doors for students and create long-term opportunities.
“Some of these experiences help them grow their portfolio, their resume, their industry experience and just get a foot in the door,” Galvan said.
Timothy Figueroa, a junior electrical engineering major from San Jose, Costa Rica, said he enjoyed seeing the building come alive.
“It’s pretty good, because I see people like TTU RISE and other student organizations you can join. So it’s been nice because I’ve seen more student life here than I’m used to,” Figueroa said.
Shannon Bichard, Chairperson for the Department of Advertising & Brand Strategy as well as faculty advisor to the Bullet Advertising Team, detailed the importance of in-person events like this in driving student engagement with organizations.
“I think it's super important because in our day and age you’re inundated with clutter and information, and this helps them to put a name with a face, to walk around, to learn what student organizations they can get involved with,” Bichard said.
Not only were student organizations well-represented at the event, but various university programs and departments were also on-scene to help educate students on campus resources. Among those present included TTU Study Abroad, the Undergraduate Writing Center, Student Financial Aid and Scholarships, TTU Student engagement and more.
Tyler Witty, a junior university studies major from Lubbock, said events like these are essential in helping keep him in the loop.
“If it wasn’t for these events I would know nothing about the inner workings of Texas Tech,” Witty said.
In addition to the educational aspect of the afternoon, students were treated to free merchandise and a complimentary offering of food and drinks on the third floor. On the menu were mini corn dogs, grilled meatballs in barbeque sauce and assorted desserts.
Students not able to attend the event can speak with their CoMC advisors for more information on organizations offered within the college or at Tech in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.