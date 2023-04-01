Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering responds to incident involving leaked student data on Friday, March 31.
According to the college, many undergraduate engineering students received an email at 3:06 p.m. Friday that contained other students’ FERPA-protected data.
At 3:52 p.m., the employee who sent the email containing the error sent a follow-up email explaining how the initial email was recalled and asked students to delete the message if they still had a copy.
At 7:51 p.m., students received a different email from Stephen Bayne, the interim dean of the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, that provided more information about the released data and encouraged students to change their eRaider password and monitor the account for suspicious activity.
The Daily Toreador reached out to the college for a comment about the incident and received a a comment from a university representative.
“On Friday, Mar. 31, around 3 p.m., Texas Tech University was made aware that undergraduate student data was inadvertently released by email to students in the Edward E Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering. The data was limited to undergraduate students in the College of Engineering and did not include social security numbers or HIPAA-protected information. The email was recalled, and students were asked to delete the message. A review of this incident is underway, and we are exploring further appropriate action to remediate the impact of this disclosure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.