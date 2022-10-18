Tuesday night is expected to be Lubbock’s coldest night of the season so far with a low of around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasts for some locations north and west of Lubbock — ranging from Floydada to Clovis, New Mexico — include temperatures that dip into the 30s.
According to the NWS, Tuesday’s forecast predicts a sunny day with a high nearing 60 degrees. The rest of the week gets warmer, with temperatures eventually surpassing 80 degrees by the weekend.
The warmest day of the week is expected to be Saturday, when Texas Tech’s football team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers for the Red Raiders first game at Jones AT&T Stadium since September.
Though not a freeze, lower temperatures should have Lubbock residents and Tech students prepared for colder weather ahead with just under two weeks left until Halloween.
