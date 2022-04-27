Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns primarily due to burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas according to the United Nations. Burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide and methane that are wrapped around the earth, trapping the sun’s heat and raising temperatures.
Associate professor Kerry Griffis-Kyle is part of the Tech Climate Science Center where she does wildlife research as it relates to climate change.
“Anytime you are going to be thinking about managing wildlife, you need to think about climate change,” Griffis-Kyle said. “Because we’re basically trying to come up with solutions for conditions we haven’t even seen yet.”
Griffis-Kyle refers to climate change as increasing variability and what we see in the environment, like the weather. UN reports show global warming is projected to reach around 3.2 degrees celsius by the end of the century.
“You have this overall long-term heating up of the atmosphere because we’ve pumped more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” the Ohio native said. “And that has given us this nice, warm, heated blanket. It basically has added energy to weather patterns, and we get these huge variations that we didn’t see before. So, we’re dealing with bigger droughts, stronger storms, all that kind of not so good stuff.”
Griffis-Kyle said climate change is also considered a threat multiplier as it is completely shifting the conditions on which everything has been working and interacting, but it doesn’t shift them in the same way for everything.
“I do wildlife, so some wildlife (are) better able to handle it than others,” Griffis-Kyle said. “It changes the winners and losers in terms of competitors and predators. It also makes any stressors that are in the environment, it could be pollution, habitat, degradation, any of those sorts of things, it makes them worse.”
Intense droughts are a result of climate change according to the UN, and precipitation and water availability are being affected. Griffis-Kyle does work in the southwestern deserts of the U.S. and is working on coming up with solutions for how to deal with the loss of water availability.
“Humans are the cause, and so we have a responsibility to help mitigate some of those issues of climate change since we did it,” Griffis-Kyle said. “Some of my research is focused on how we can better manage our water resources, so we can do a better job supporting wildlife.”
Griffis-Kyle said she thinks politics have a huge impact in climate change being considered ‘controversial’ because of polarization of the parties.
“It’s gotten to the point where in order to be part of the party,” Griffis-Kyle said. “You need to tow the party line. If you aren’t agreeing with everything the party says, well then you’re not a good part of that community. This is a big shift away from when political parties were supposed to be there for us, rather than us there for the political party.”
Second-year digital media and professional communications student, Chloe Laing, said she thinks large corporations need to be more conscientious.
“A lot of companies can use more sustainable options, but they still use plastic because it’s easier and cheaper,” Laing said. “The transportation, the type of gas, packaging, stuff like that. I feel like if we make the switch, it would make a huge impact.”
Laing said a lot of people put pressure on citizens like everyday people, and really it is a very small percentage.
“Of course, everyone could be doing more, I’m not saying that’s insignificant, but the biggest parts are from corporations,” the Granbury native said. “Everyone can do their part, try and use sustainable options, reduce your use of plastic, try to remember to turn off the light switch.”
However, Laing said ideally, she wishes larger corporations would make the switch to be more conscious about their influence on climate change, and no one wants to take ownership for their contributions.
“Every industry contributes, oil and gas (are) fracking, the agriculture community contributes a lot like the methane from cows, so I don’t think anyone wants to risk losing profits, and they’re all very profitable systems,” Laing said. “I think they deny it as a way of not taking accountability for profit losses.”
The Climate Science Center has been communicating science and climate change to make sure people hear about what is going on, try and correct misconceptions and get people to understand that there are things you can do.
“I don’t know if we’re ever going back to what the climate was before we started pumping all the greenhouse gases,” Griffis-Kyle said. “However, we can make it easier on ourselves, if we slow it down a lot. It’s just right now we’re making things worse.”
Griffis-Kyle said some things people can do to make a difference is reduce their carbon footprint, so there are more energy efficient houses. People can bike more rather than driving, take more fuel-efficient cars, reduce, reuse recycle.
“Anything that reduces the amount of energy that they use,” Griffis-Kyle said. “Just make good choices and don’t be wasteful. It might not be perfect, but nothing in this world is perfect. I can hope.”
Griffis-Kyle said one thing about humans is they often do not change their behavior until they absolutely have to, and we are pretty much at that point.
“We absolutely have to,” Griffis-Kyle said. “People are dying, we’re seeing impacts. It has to happen at all levels, it has to be personal choices, as well as government choices. It absolutely has to be everyone.”
