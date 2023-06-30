4th on Broadway Fireworks

The 29th Annual 4th on Broadway celebration took place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Mackenzie Park. The event was free to the public and featured live music and activities for kids.

 Adrian Romero

Since its inception in 1991, 4th on Broadway has cemented itself as a summer stable in Lubbock. The annual event invites the South Plains community to celebrate Independence Day through a variety of festivities including a parade, street vendors, fireworks, musical entertainment and more.

This year, 4th on Broadway will jumpstart the celebration with a Texas Country Kickoff Bash the evening of July 3. Festivities will resume the following morning with the Bolton Oil Parade and continue with a variety of family-oriented activities and competitions throughout the day. 

The festivities will conclude at Mackenzie Park with the United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m., which will feature a choreographed fireworks display accompanied by classic and contemporary patriotic music. If spectators wish to view the fireworks from elsewhere in Lubbock while still enjoying the synchronized songs, the music will be broadcasted on live radio at 93.7 The Eagle.

Both free and paid parking options will be available. The paid parking will include shuttle service to and from Mackenzie Park. For more detailed parking instructions, visit this link.

A list of activities, times and locations for the event can be found below:

July 3  

Texas Country Kickoff Bash Live at Cook’s Garage

8 p.m. at Cook’s Garage, Highway 87 and 114th Street

July 4

Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids Area

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Mackenzie Park

River Smith’s Eating Contest

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in Mackenzie Park

Cabela’s Youth Fishing Tournament

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the lake in Mackenzie Park

BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Mackenzie Park

The Bolton Oil Parade

9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m. Begins at Avenue M and Broadway and ends at Mackenzie Park

Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert

7 p.m. in Mackenzie Park

United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza

10 p.m. in Mackenzie Park

