Gathering to celebrate the end of the semester, celebrate the holidays, or to enjoy each other’s company, Tech’s tradition of Carol of Lights is significant for different reasons for each attendee. This year, the 64th annual Carol of Lights takes place at 7 p.m. on December 2 and marks the start of Centennial festivities.
As this event kicks off the start of the Centennial celebration, this year’s Carol of Lights will feature performances from Tech alumni Wade Bowen and the Maines Brothers Band at 6:30 p.m. before the ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
Paying tribute to events, volunteerism and service initiatives is the mission of upcoming Centennial events and celebrations, according to Blayne Beal, director of Centennial Coordination and the Office of the President.
“Texas Tech has achieved so much in its first 100 years and it’s our goal to celebrate that in the most appropriate way and in a grand fashion,” Beal said. “We want to certainly pay tribute and honor all the things that we’ve done in our past and pay attention to the next 100 years. It is important for us to look towards the future.”
In preparation for this event, several areas on and around campus are expected to remain closed off.
Closures for these areas begin at noon on Thursday, December 1 and last until the end of Carol of Lights. Parking lots R-8, R-2 and traffic in areas such as Memorial Circle, engineering key, science quadrangle and administration areas will be closed starting Thursday.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 1, Broadway Avenue, Avenue X and University Avenue will close for the event. These areas will remain closed until 9 p.m..
Other closures on that date include the buildings listed below:
On-campus parking for the event is available in the C-1, C-4, R-2, R-13, R-14 and R-23 lots.
For the safety of the attendees, a clear bag policy will be in place for the event. Beal said law enforcement and security will monitor the area and search individuals with large or unclear bags.
“We want students to leave their backpacks at home. We have a clear bag policy that is going to be in place like we have for basketball and football games,” Beal said. “The policy is not enforced, but expected.”
Beal advises attendees to arrive at Carol of Lights early.
“The number one message we want to encourage is to arrive early. If you arrive just before seven, you’re going to struggle getting a place to see,” Beal said. “We want everyone to arrive early and know that there’s going to be street closures in place.”
For more information about Carol of Lights, visit https://100.ttu.edu/caroloflights/.
