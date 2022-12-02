Kicking off the Centennial year, the Carol of Lights celebration welcomed individuals to Texas Tech with Christmas spirit and live music. Country music stars and Tech alumni Wade Bowen, Pat Green and the Josh Abbott Band entertained the crowds as the community came together in anticipation of the campus lighting ceremony.
The tradition welcomed individuals as some experienced the ceremony for the first time and others reminisced about the tradition’s rich history.
“The first time we did it (Carol of Lights) together was 35 years ago,” Vanda Pauwels said. “I’m thankful that we are still carrying on the tradition. It’s such a great way to start off the Christmas season, it is just a beautiful way to start that.”
Vanda Pauwels, a professor at Tech, brought her mother out from Wellington to celebrate the tradition for another year.
“The first time I was here was with Debra, my oldest daughter,” mother Vada Wood said. “That was in 1979. She was a freshman here at Tech.”
Other first-year students describe their. experience with the festivities for the first time.
“I’ve heard about it, I don’t really know a whole lot,” Tech student Gunnar Martin said. “I just know all the lights turn on at once, and I’m kind of excited to finally see it because I’ve been going here for four years now, and I’ve never seen it.”
For some Tech students, such as Alyssa Hogan, they are not only able to attend the celebration, but participate as well.
“I’ve lived in Lubbock all my life,” Hogan said. “Carol of Lights has always been a really big deal for the community. Last year I actually got the pleasure to be part of it as a High Rider, so I got to guide the Saddle Tramps down.”
The Carol of Lights celebration additionally serves as the foundation for many families to build traditions of their own.
The Fosters, a family local to Lubbock, pass down the annual family tradition to attend the celebration as their family continues to grow. Five-year-old Wynter Foster said tonight was her first time going to Carol of Lights and said the show was fun.
Tech alumni Nikki Odom said she makes the hour drive to come out annually just to see the beauty of it all.
“I think Carol of Lights is one of the greatest traditions that Texas Tech University has,” Odom said. “I think there’s just a lot of people and it brings everyone together and puts everyone in the holiday spirit. My brother went to Texas Tech, from 2008 – 12 and then I came while I was in Tech, and we’ve come ever since.”
