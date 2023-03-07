Of the many resources offered by Texas Tech, one of the most beneficial — and perhaps one of the most unknown — is the Career Closet. The Closet is a room stocked with donated professional clothing, including blazers, skirts, dress pants, ties and more.
Dr. Jay Killough, Director of the University Career Center, said the Career Closet was born out of a need from students. Students came into the Career Center asking for referrals on where to purchase professional clothing, and from there, the program was initiated.
To use the Closet, all students have to do is make an appointment via Hire Red Raiders, show up to the University Career Center at the Wiggins Complex, browse the selection and take home whatever they choose.
Instead of mimicking similar programs at other universities where clothing is rented out and returned, the Career Center chose to allow students to keep the items they pick.
“There was a trend around the country with other career centers at other universities that had these career closets — most of them would lend the suits or rent out the suits, and then put it on the students to dry clean and bring it back. We talked it over and thought, ‘If we got suits donated from faculty, alumni … we’d take them off [their] hands and give them to students,’” Killough said.
Killough also mentioned Toni Krebbs, the “point person” of the Closet and her motivation to initiate the program.
“[Toni] really fought for it and said, ‘We need this here,’” Killough said.
Killough described the students’ positive reactions to the Closet, saying those who were able to find something have always been very happy.
“We had a student not long ago, he’s a law student and he was a collegiate athlete up in the Northeast. He called me and [said], ‘I’ve lost so much muscle … and none of my suits fit anymore, they’re all huge on me,’” Killough said. “He had an interview and he’s from New York … We found him a suit, it fit, and we got him on his way. It was a wonderful resource in a pinch, in a time of need.”
The primary problem faced by the Closet is its limited sizes, which depend entirely on the donations received.
“That’s the only [downside]. If we don’t have your size, that could be a barrier,” Killough said.
Killough highlighted the impact of professional clothing, and the benefits of the Career Closet for Tech students.
“If the student can feel good about what they look like in their suit, that translates into the way they interview … It’s that old saying, ‘You look good, you feel good, you do good,’” Killough said. “Not everybody can just go drop a significant amount of money on a suit, and so being able to provide this clothing to students who are in need I think is a wonderful service.”
